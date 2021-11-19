ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

King Richard: Understanding the Real Richard Williams, Father and Coach to Venus and Serena

By Julie Miller
Vanity Fair
 7 days ago

For years during the trailblazing tennis careers of his daughters Venus and Serena, Richard Williams was an animated public presence—waving signs from the crowd, offering bombastic soundbites, and even, on occasion, dancing on a television booth. But when Richard, now 79, learned that he was going to be the...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Will Smith ought to be “ashamed” – Sabrina Williams, half-sister of Serena and Venus, criticises the actor for biased portrayal of Richard Williams

Will Smith starrer King Richard has hit the theatres worldwide, and while most of the reviews are glowing, a few aren’t. The most prominent of these critiques have come from Sabrina Williams, stepsister of Serena and Venus Williams, and daughter of Richard Williams by his first wife. In a scathing interview, Sabrina said that the Hollywood star should be ashamed of himself for the non fact-checked and biased portrayal of her father.
TENNIS
Variety

Aunjanue Ellis on ‘King Richard,’ Her Career Renaissance, and How Michael K. Williams Touched Her Life

Aunjanue Ellis is aware she’s having a bit of a career renaissance. The talented actor has been consistently delivering great performances in films like 2002’s “Undercover Brother,” 2004’s “Ray” and 2018’s “If Beale Street Could Talk.” But in the last three years, she has earned two Emmy nominations, one for 2019’s limited series “When They See Us” and one for 2020’s HBO series “Lovecraft Country.” And now Ellis is earning Oscar buzz for her role in “King Richard,” the story of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams that focuses on their supportive family – namely parents Richard Williams (Will Smith)...
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

“Will not even attend his funeral”: Serena and Venus’ step-sister Sabrina Williams reveals the dark truth about Richard Williams which was not highlighted in ‘King Richard’

Serena and Venus Williams are two superstars in the world of tennis. The kind of impact these two have had on the sport and the innumerable women they have inspired around the globe suggests that they thoroughly deserve all the accolades which are bestowed upon them. The two stars were...
TENNIS
Vanity Fair

“Welcome to America”: Viola Davis, Lizzo, George Takei, and Other Celebrities React to Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and wounded another with an assault rifle in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was found not guilty on Friday on all charges, including intentional homicide. Many who followed the story were angered, though not surprised, by the outcome for the then-17-year-old who traveled from Antioch, Illinois, to a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Kenosha. The protests came in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by a white police officer.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Vanity Fair

Lady Gaga Shines in the Curiously Drab House of Gucci

At the end of House of Gucci (in theaters November 24), we see a title card explaining the fate of Patrizia Reggiani (aka Patrizia Gucci) when she was put on trial for the murder of her ex-husband, Maurizio, heir to the Gucci fashion empire. These brief sentences suggest a sensational criminal trial for a crime born of longstanding fury—which, curiously enough, we see little of in the actual film.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vanity Fair

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Scores Win at Box Office

The newest turn in the Ghostbusters saga appears to have connected with audiences and overperformed despite garnering mixed-negative reviews, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The weekend domestic gross for Ghostbusters: Afterlife is expected to hit $44 million, even though a bullish Variety was only calling for $40.5 million as of Saturday. With $16 million from overseas markets adding to the total, it looks like a $60 million weekend.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Furs and Murder: Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci Character Is Even Wilder in Real Life

In House of Gucci, Lady Gaga channels a character so outsized that it does not seem possible she is based on a real-life woman, even if all of the film’s promotional materials, plus Gaga herself, say so. What mortal skis in full jewelry, makeup, and fur—making Bond–villain–esque threats while stirring espresso in St. Moritz and Godfather–like orders (“It’s time to take out the trash”) while sitting by a fire in gold lamé? What kind of woman befriends her clairvoyant…and then enlists said clairvoyant to project manage a hit on her husband?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Harry Connick Jr.
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Edie Falco
Person
Chloé Zhao
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Eighties pop star Debbie Gibson: ‘The price of fame is high. I have a therapist on speed dial!’

Thirty-three years ago – in musical terms, an epoch – Debbie Gibson was the most famous American teen pop star on Earth. At 17 she was as loved by teenagers as Billie Eilish was at 17, in polar opposite ways. Gibson, uncool and critically dismissed, was the wholesome, toothsome innocent who sang upbeat, unapologetically weedy songs about adolescent love. Eilish, peerlessly cool and critically sacred, remains a sad-eyed cynic singing unapologetically disturbing songs about death, sex and generational neuroses. If popular culture is unrecognisable from 1988, as it should be, one aspect remains identical: the constant judgment of female public figures over their physicality, as Eilish always is and Gibson still is, harangued on social media for being “too thin” since her 2013 Lyme disease diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Variety

Corey Hawkins on How Working with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ Lived Up to His Dreams

Actor Corey Hawkins is incredibly grateful to know Denzel Washington, his legendary co-star in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” “I love that I get to walk in his footsteps, but I know I can never fill that man’s shoes,” Hawkins tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “To share space to sit down in his dressing room, and talk, pray, listen, talk sports, talk whatever – they say never to meet your heroes but to finally dispel that rumor because he is the greatest of all time.” Listen to the full interview with actor Corey Hawkins in the latest edition of Variety’s Awards Circuit...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Unforgivable’ Review: Too Many Twists Make It Tough to Pardon Sandra Bullock’s Ex-Con Drama

Sandra Bullock plays a newly released Washington State ex-con trying to pick up where she left off 20 years earlier in “The Unforgivable” — no easy task, particularly since her character remains branded a cop-killer pariah. Working in English, German director Nora Fingscheidt’s second narrative feature (following Berlin prize-winner “System Crasher”) is adapted from a 2009 miniseries by esteemed U.K. TV scribe Sally Wainwright. The story translates well enough in cultural terms, though its density of plot elements ends up feeling more contrived in this compressed feature format. Nevertheless, the producer-star’s first vehicle since “Bird Box” in 2018 is a sturdy...
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Andrew Garfield Calls His Grief for Late Mother “Unexpressed Love”

In a handful of recent interviews, Andrew Garfield has been reflecting on his return to acting and how it’s helped him cope with the recent loss of his mother. During an appearance on The Late Show on Monday, host Stephen Colbert asked the actor about his new film tick, tick... BOOM! in which he plays Jonathan Larson, the Rent lyricist and composer who died the same day as the musical’s debut, and “how doing this show, or any show, and art itself helps you deal with grief.” After taking a moment to compose himself, Garfield replied, “I love talking about it, by the way, so if I cry, it’s…only a beautiful thing.” He continued, “This is all the unexpressed love. The grief that will remain with us until we pass because we never get enough time with each other, right? No matter if someone lives until 60, 15, or 99. So I hope this grief stays with me because it’s all the unexpressed love that I didn’t get to tell her. And I told her every day! We all told her every day, she was the best of us.” Lynn Garfield died of pancreatic cancer in 2019.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Teenagers Unimpressed With Dave Chappelle at High School Homecoming

It’s hard to know what Dave Chappelle expected when he made a surprise visit to his alma mater, the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C. That he had a documentary film crew with him, as reported by Politico, suggests he felt the assembled 580 students would greet him with unbridled enthusiasm. This was not the case.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Will Smith surprises Graham Norton viewers with Arnold Schwarzenegger impression

Will Smith surprised viewers of The Graham Norton Show with his impression of Arnold Schwarznegger.The actor, who is promoting his new film King Richard, appeared on the latest episode of the BBC chat show that was broadcast on Friday (26 November).While there, he shared a story about pushing through the crowd at an opening of a new Planet Hollywood restaurant so that he could get advice on how to become an actor from Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis.“They were standing and talking,” Smith explained. “I walked into the crowd, I was like, ‘Hey guys, I’m sorry. I want...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy