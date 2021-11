In the years since the inception of MMA, the perception of the sport has changed significantly, with the violence on display in the ring perceived as much less primitive than it once was. The MMA fanbase, however, can still be tribal.‘Hardcore’ fans often exude a loathing for their ‘casual’ counterparts that verges on snobbery, but ahead of Leon Edwards’ fight with Nate Diaz this weekend, the more committed followers of the sport are entitled to some incredulity.The week-in week-out watchers will tell you that Birmingham-based Edwards is going to systematically, perhaps surgically dismantle the superstar standing on the opposite side...

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO