Fulton County’s top prosecutor said she’s supporting Andre Dickens in next week’s Atlanta mayoral runoff because of his nuanced approach to criminal justice policy. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Dickens’ plan to combat crime is in “lockstep” with her policies. She had been one of the most prominent Atlanta officials who had yet to take sides in Tuesday’s runoff between Dickens and City Council President Felicia Moore.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO