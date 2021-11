With quarterback Sam Darnold out for at least a month due to a shoulder injury, the Carolina Panthers brought 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player Cam Newton back last week ahead of Sunday's matchup at the Arizona Cardinals and teased Newton could make appearances in that contest even though he'd only participated in a single practice with the club. Newton made a significant impact in what became a 34-10 win that improved the Panthers to 5-5 on the season. He notched a pair of touchdowns in his first two plays and announced to the football world: "I'm back!"

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO