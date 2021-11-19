Series of shootings being probed by local, state authorities

A series of shootings that broke out Saturday afternoon and continued into the night kept local and state authorities busy in Milledgeville and Baldwin County.

The majority of the shootings were drive-by related. One of them was not, however. It involved the occupants of two cars apparently shooting at one another. That shooting left one person wounded and hospitalized. It began near the intersection of Swint Avenue and Broad Street on the campus of Renaissance Park at Central State Hospital in Milledgeville about 3:30 p.m.

Detectives with the Milledgeville Police Department, the lead law enforcement agency investigating the shooting at CSH, still have not identified the person who was wounded. The shooting victim was inside one of the cars involved in the exchange of gunfire.

The victim was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center in Macon. Authorities have not released an update on the victim’s condition.

The two cars involved in the shooting, where multiple bullets were fired along Swint Avenue and near the old laundromat at near the Bobby Parham Kitchen, were described as a Lincoln Town Car and an Audi.

Authorities had not released any further information as of Tuesday afternoon regarding that shooting or whether any arrests have been in connection with that case or any of the shootings that happened in the city on Saturday.

Milledgeville Police Maj. Linc Boyer, road patrol commander, said he and Maj. Renaee Gray, who heads the police department’s criminal investigation division, requested the assistance of special crime scene agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 6 Office in Milledgeville to work the crime scene at the CSH.

A couple of K-9 units with the Macon-Bibb County Sheriff’s Office also were called to assist police in finding evidence related to the shootings involving the cars.

Within the county, meanwhile, deputies and detectives were kept just as busy Saturday investigating shooting calls from residents.

All six of the shootings were drive-bys, according to incident reports.

The first one happened early Saturday.

Deputy David King said in a report that he responded to a drive-by shooting incident at a residence on the 100 block of McKinley Street.

King said he talked with the person who called 911, as well as several other people inside the residence.

While assisting Milledgeville police with the shooting of the man at CSH, Deputy Aaron Brown said in a report that he responded to a call from a 911 dispatcher of a possible shooting in the area of the 100 block of Edwards Street.

The deputy said he talked with the occupants of a residence nearby.

Brown said he also found 20 shell casings, as well as two parts from a vehicle.

While awaiting the arrival of the detective, Brown said he also discovered bullet holes in the residence.

“A whole bullet fragment was also located in the bed of a nearby Ford truck,” Brown said.

Later Saturday night, Deputy Benjamin Johnson said he received a 911 call from a dispatcher about another drive-by shooting in the area of McKinley Street and Barnes Avenue.

Johnson said he retrieved several shell casings from the roadway and collected them as evidence.

A short time later, Deputy Sgt. Brandon Towe said he was on patrol in the area of Broad Street when he heard approximately 20 to 30 rapid-fire gunshots coming from the area of Barnes Avenue.

Towe said he later discovered a vehicle that had been damaged by a bullet at the entrance of The Milledgeville Manor Apartments.

Again, detectives were called to the scene.

The same was true in another drive-by shooting incident that Deputy Hayden Blackburn went to in the area of Barnes Avenue S.E. and McKinley Street late Saturday.

A residence on the 100 block of Barnes Avenue sustained damage when a bullet went through the dwelling.

No one was injured.

In a separate call a short time later, Blackburn said he went to a residence on the 100 block of McKinley Street that sustained damages from bullets.

Detectives were called to the scene of the last two reported shootings to investigate further.

Anyone with information about any of these crimes is asked to call the Milledgeville Police Department at 478-413-4090, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office crime tip line at 478-445-5102 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-682-7463.