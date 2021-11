Under Washington state law, emergency substitute teachers are allowed when there are no regularly certified substitute teachers available. Like many school districts across the country, the Ridgefield School District is facing a shortage of substitute teachers. This has led districts to get creative in their recruitment efforts and to authorize the hiring of “emergency substitutes” to help fill the gap. Becoming a substitute teacher is easier than you may realize, as a teaching certificate is not required to be an emergency substitute teacher.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO