Benedict Cumberbatch had 'weird' meeting with Radiohead

By Celebretainment
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenedict Cumberbatch was "embarrassed" when he met Radiohead. The 45-year-old actor asked the band to watch him in a London production of 'Hamlet' in 2015 after the group's producer, Nigel Godrich, had met him after the show, but on the night Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood were in the audience, the...

