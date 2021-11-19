Music subscription service Tidal offers its first free tier

TIDAL has officially unveiled a free membership tier along with new revenue methods for its artists. The Square-owned streaming service announced that US subscribers can access their entire music catalog with over 80 million songs, videos and curated playlists with limited interruptions via TIDAL Free. Meanwhile, subscribers in TIDAL’s 61 international markets can use TIDAL HiFi, an interruption-free tier with HiFi sound quality, offline capabilities and features like TIDAL Connect and My Activity, at $9.99 USD a month and TIDAL HiFi Plus, which includes everything TIDAL HiFI offers in addition to fan-centered royalties and direct-to-artist payments, Dolby Atmos Music and Sony 360 Audio Recordings, Master Quality Authenticated and early access to exclusive features.
