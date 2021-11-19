ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music subscription service Tidal offers its first free tier

By Brett Molina, Usa Today
techxplore.com
 7 days ago

For the first time, you can join the music streaming service Tidal for free. On Wednesday, Tidal confirmed it would offer a free option in the U.S., allowing consumers to explore the service at no cost. Tidal said the free tier will offer access to the music streamer's full...

