WATCH LIVE: New Stephens Indoor Facility Groundbreaking at MU

By Karl Wehmhoener
 7 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The University of Missouri is hosting a groundbreaking for the new Stephens Indoor Facility, held in Founders Lot C, adjacent to Faurot Field / Memorial Stadium.

Watch the groundbreaking live in the player below beginning at 11 a.m.

The following people will be speaking at the event:

  • Mun Choi, University of Missouri System President & MU Chancellor
  • Robin Wenneker, Board Of Curators
  • Desiree Reed-Francois, Mizzou Director of Athletics
  • Eliah Drinkwitz, Mizzou Football Head Coach
  • Brad & Rachel Stephens, Project Donors

The post WATCH LIVE: New Stephens Indoor Facility Groundbreaking at MU appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

