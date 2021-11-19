WATCH LIVE: New Stephens Indoor Facility Groundbreaking at MU
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)
The University of Missouri is hosting a groundbreaking for the new Stephens Indoor Facility, held in Founders Lot C, adjacent to Faurot Field / Memorial Stadium.
The following people will be speaking at the event:
- Mun Choi, University of Missouri System President & MU Chancellor
- Robin Wenneker, Board Of Curators
- Desiree Reed-Francois, Mizzou Director of Athletics
- Eliah Drinkwitz, Mizzou Football Head Coach
- Brad & Rachel Stephens, Project Donors
