WATCH LIVE: New Stephens Indoor Facility Groundbreaking at MU

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The University of Missouri is hosting a groundbreaking for the new Stephens Indoor Facility, held in Founders Lot C, adjacent to Faurot Field / Memorial Stadium.

The following people will be speaking at the event:

Mun Choi, University of Missouri System President & MU Chancellor

Robin Wenneker, Board Of Curators

Desiree Reed-Francois, Mizzou Director of Athletics

Eliah Drinkwitz, Mizzou Football Head Coach

Brad & Rachel Stephens, Project Donors

