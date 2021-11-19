ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown Woman Loses Cases In Civil, Criminal Court

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — A federal judge has dismissed a Marshalltown woman’s lawsuit against that city’s police department. That means Holli Lillibridge has lost in civil and criminal court. She accused police of roughing her up while they were executing a search warrant two years ago. The court decided the police did nothing wrong during the confrontation that left Lillibridge with significant bruises. She got into trouble when her husband was charged with sex abuse. During his trial – where he was acquitted – she took photos of Marshall County Attorney Jennifer Miller’s home. That led to the confrontation as police arrived to seize her phone.

