Germany holds onto Biontech jabs as its Moderna stock risks expiry- report

Moderna stock (NASDAQ: MRNA) rallied by about 12% over the last week (five trading days) outperforming the S&P 500 which remained roughly flat over the same period. The recent gains come as the U.S. authorized booster vaccine shots for all adults, likely implying that Moderna’s Covid-19 shot can be administered to people six months after their last dose, regardless of which vaccine shot they had previously received. This development could boost the adressable market for Moderna’s vaccine. Moreover, Covid-19 cases are on the rise again, with regions including Europe and Russia battling new waves of infections. Cases in the U.S. have also trended marginally higher over the last week and there are concerns that there could be a winter surge as millions of Americans travel through the holidays. This is also likely helping vaccine stocks.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO