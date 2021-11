Key insights from the week that was. It has been another week focused on inflation, wages and monetary policy in Australia and abroad. Tuesday saw the release of the RBA’s November meeting minutes and a speech by Governor Lowe on inflation. Our Chief Economist Bill Evans subsequently discussed the key ideas conveyed. From the minutes, most notable is that the RBA Board is planning an enquiry into Yield Curve Control and the other extraordinary monetary policy measures implemented during the pandemic.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO