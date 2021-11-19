ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellow Jackets Fall to Sul Ross State

By rwturner
koxe.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Howard Payne University men’s basketball team fell 76-72 in the closing seconds to Sul Ross State University Thursday evening on the road. With HPU leading 60-58 with seven minutes remaining, Sul Ross went on a 12-0 run to build a 10-point advantage 70-60 with four minutes left...

koxe.com

Lady Lions Win Monday, Back in Action Today

The Brownwood Lady Lions are now 7-1 on the young basketball season thanks to a 35-31 victory against Class 3A Mildred in a game played at Glen Rose Monday afternoon. The Lady Lions return to action at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday as they host Rogers in the final action before the Thanksgiving break.
BROWNWOOD, TX
fromtherumbleseat.com

GAMETHREAD: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Boston College Eagles

As always, play nice in the comments and Go Jackets!. Ben: Boston College wins 33-24. I really wish I thought Georgia Tech was going to win this game, but the addition of Phil Jurkovec to BC’s offense is enough that I don’t have confidence in Tech to win this game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Wisconsin State
Corbin Times Tribune

PREVIEW: Yellow Jackets preparing for Pineville after difficult two weeks

WILLIAMSBURG — It’s been a difficult past two weeks for Jerry Herron and his Williamsburg Yellow Jackets. The passing of teammate Nick Rainwater has been difficult for everyone associated with the Yellow Jacket football program while they have also been preparing for their Class A, District 8 championship matchup with Pineville.
PINEVILLE, KY
Rapid City Journal

Yellow Jackets Sink Eagles, 76-73 in Overtime

Black Hills State men's basketball took down Oklahoma Christian, 76-73 in overtime Sunday night to close the Metro State Conference Challenge. The Yellow Jackets (2-0, 0-0 RMAC) have won their first two games and are off to their best start to a season since 2017-18 when they opened 3-0. Joel...
BASKETBALL
ramblinwreck.com

Jackets Fall to Boston College, 41-30

Jahmyr Gibbs returned the first kickoff that Georgia Tech received 98 yards for a touchdown. (Photo: Danny Karnik). • Georgia Tech lost its fourth-straight game and fell to 3-7 on the season (2-6 ACC). • Boston College became bowl-eligible with its sixth win of the season. • Georgia Tech fell...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Northern Virginia Daily

Slow start proves costly for Hawks against Yellow Jackets

FREDERICKSBURG - The final score, 35-21, James Monroe over Skyline, doesn't indicate how lopsided the Yellow Jackets win over the Hawks was in Friday night's Region 3B quarterfinal game. Trailing 35-0 heading into the fourth quarter, and with the mercy-rule continuous clock in effect, the Hawks managed to score 21...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
bosquecountytoday.com

Lady Jackets fall short against Lady Longhorns

Meridian Lady Jackets played hard on their home court against the Lady Longhorns. The Lady Jackets struggled offensively, but their strong defensive efforts kept them in the game. “The girls played well, the things they struggled with are the things we haven’t had time to address during practice. They handled them well,” said Coach Humphries. The Lady Jackets were able to put a lot of pressure…
BASKETBALL
ramblinwreck.com

Yellow Jackets Sign Robert Bauer

THE FLATS – Robert Bauer has officially committed to play tennis at Georgia Tech. Bauer is a five-star recruit and the brother of former Tech men’s tennis player Zummy Bauer. Robert Bauer is the No. 1 ranked player in Georgia. He has reached as high as 51 nationally. Bauer comes...
TENNIS
Calhoun County Journal

Lady Jackets Fall in Semis – Oxford Flag Football

November 17, 2021  East Alabama Sports Today   Hewitt-Trussville erupts for 4 touchdowns after scoreless first half to dash Oxford’s flag football championship dreamTRUSSVILLE – Oxford made a goal line stand in the final minute of the first half to preserve a scoreless tie, but Hewitt-Trussville erupted for four touchdowns in the second half to […]
OXFORD, AL
cedarville.edu

Yellow Jackets return to NCAA Championship

CEDARVILLE, Ohio - Cedarville is back in the NCAA Division II Men's Soccer Championship as the No. 8 seed in Super Region 3. The Yellow Jackets, 13-4-1, have been assigned a familiar foe in the first round as they face No. 9 Ohio Dominican, 11-6-3, in Indianapolis on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. EST.
CEDARVILLE, OH
tlubulldogs.com

Texas Lutheran Comes Up Short in 58-56 Loss to Sul Ross

SEGUIN, TX -- Kailey Lacy (Pflugerville/Hendrickson) scored 12 points off the bench and Morgan Rodriguez (New Braunfels/Canyon) added 10 points to lead the Bulldogs, but Texas Lutheran women's basketball fell 58-56 to the visiting Sul Ross State Lobos on Monday at Memorial Gymnasium. Tanyse Moehrig (Spring Branch/Smithson Valley) chipped in...
TEXAS STATE
Black Hills Pioneer

Yellow Jacket FB team struggles against Chadron

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University dropped a 57-6 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football decision to Chadron State, Saturday afternoon, at Lyle Hare Stadium to end its season. “They controlled the possessions, controlled the line of scrimmage, controlled the clock,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske said in describing a...
SPEARFISH, SD
IrishBreakdown

Opponent First Glance: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Notre Dame welcomes Georgia Tech to South Bend for the final game in Notre Dame Stadium for the Irish senior class. The Yellow Jackets have underachieved this year and come into the game on a four-game losing streak. That being said, Georgia Tech has the talent to punch above its weight, as evidenced by a close loss at Clemson and win against North Carolina.
NOTRE DAME, IN
fromtherumbleseat.com

Yellow Jacket Roundup: For Whom the Belmont Tolls

ATLANTA, GEORGIA — This week may be a relatively short entry in terms of the number of sports featured in the ol’ weekly roundup of non-revenue sports, but what it lacks in length it makes up for in vigor. Given that Volleyball only had one game - we’ll get into that later - but basketball is back in action with three contests, it does mean that there’s plenty to talk about in terms of matchup sports, the pseudo category I just invented right now to draw the line between large invitational-type events seen in golf, track and field, cross country, and sometimes swimming and tennis, and the more focused team vs. team (or team vs. team. vs. team, et al) format of other sports. In the “large invites” world, it’s really only cross country in action, as the rest have transitioned into their winter breaks. First, though, we will take a look at the RECC Composite for the week.
ATLANTA, GA
theflashtoday.com

No. 2 Stephenville Yellow Jackets take out Dunbar to remain undefeated

The Stephenville Yellow Jackets (11-0) are Bi-District Champions and are headed to the Area Round of the state playoffs on Friday, November 19. Following a dominating performance against the Fort Worth Dunbar Wildcats, 21-49, last week, the Jackets now face the Paris High School Wildcats (7-4). In order to make...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
Mount Vernon News

Yellow Jackets start hoops season next week

With the season opener less than a week away, Mount Vernon Yellow Jackets head coach Nick Coon is enthusiastic about his team’s prospects. Last season, the Mount Vernon boys basketball team closed by winning four of its last five before losing in the Division 1 final to eventual state runner-up Westerville Central.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
FanSided

Georgia basketball needs to demolish the Yellow Jackets

Georgia basketball takes on their in-state rivals tonight at Stegman Coliseum with a 9 p.m. tipoff, and the Dawgs need a big win. The Dawgs got a win over South Carolina State on Tuesday winning 76-60, putting them at 2-1 after falling short to Cincinnati last Saturday 76-68. For the...
GEORGIA STATE

