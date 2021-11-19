Yellow Jackets Fall to Sul Ross State

ATLANTA, GEORGIA — This week may be a relatively short entry in terms of the number of sports featured in the ol’ weekly roundup of non-revenue sports, but what it lacks in length it makes up for in vigor. Given that Volleyball only had one game - we’ll get into that later - but basketball is back in action with three contests, it does mean that there’s plenty to talk about in terms of matchup sports, the pseudo category I just invented right now to draw the line between large invitational-type events seen in golf, track and field, cross country, and sometimes swimming and tennis, and the more focused team vs. team (or team vs. team. vs. team, et al) format of other sports. In the “large invites” world, it’s really only cross country in action, as the rest have transitioned into their winter breaks. First, though, we will take a look at the RECC Composite for the week.

