Apparel

The Secret to Dressing for a Winter Run

Outside Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter can bring a huge variety of conditions, from cool and rainy to straight-up frigid and icy. To manage it all, you just need a few key pieces of apparel in your closet. Luckily, there’s winter gear for every type of runner. Not only that, but the latest running gear provides...

www.outsideonline.com

The Independent

7 best men’s winter running jackets: Lightweight and waterproof windbreakers

To the uninitiated, running in winter doesn’t sound that appealing. It’s often cold, any wind brings with it a gust of chilly air, and there’s a good chance you might get caught in a shower. But if you’ve got the right kit to keep you warm and dry, it’ll help you retain the running momentum that you’ve built up throughout the year – even in the depths of winter.Like gloves and running tights, a winter running jacket is essential for anyone who plans on running all year round – and much more than a glorified long-sleeved top. An extra layer...
APPAREL
Lifehacker

How to Dress Well for Winter When You Just Want to Wear Sweatpants

The COVID-19 pandemic dominated last winter, as well as the end of the 2019 season. That meant many people spent a lot of time at home during the colder months—away from office dress codes, and spared from invitations to holiday parties where you’re instructed to “wear something festive.”. But this...
APPAREL
Telegraph

Why a jumper dress will be your winter wardrobe saviour

If I could only wear one item for the next four months, it would be a jumper dress. Cosy yet chic, easy to dress up or dress down, it’s one of those pieces that has quietly been around for years, but seems to be having a proper ‘moment’ this season. When such ‘moments’ happen, you wonder, why now? And why didn’t we all get on board sooner?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Weather Channel

Stay Fit All Winter Long With the Best Cold Weather Running Gear

These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created this article. The products are not endorsed by the Weather.com editorial team. If you buy something through these links, Weather.com will get a small share of revenue from your purchase. This can be a difficult time of year for runners. So many...
LIFESTYLE
WLUC

Queen City Running Company shares winter running tips

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the colder weather now here how do runners still stay active? That’s what the owners of Queen City Running Company were discussing Monday night. They held an informal forum to share information, tips, equipment and strategies to stay active in the winter months. Dressing as...
MARQUETTE, MI
US Magazine

Your Favorite Summer Dress Trend Just Got Updated for Fall and Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Where have ruched dresses been all of our lives? Once they exploded onto the fashion scene and became a social media staple, we couldn’t help but wonder why we hadn’t discovered them sooner! A bodycon silhouette has truly never looked as flattering as it does when it’s decked out with added ruching details.
APPAREL
PopSugar

19 Old Navy Dresses We're Absolutely Loving Now, From Winter-Friendly Minis to Cozy Maxis

With holidays right around the corner (and all the get-togethers they'll bring), now is a great time to grab a new dress to add to your winter wardrobe. Sure, you can wear cozy loungewear for festivities right at home, but we were so tempted by these Old Navy pieces, we're checking our social calendars for fits for these 'fits. After all, with the right seasonal swaps of toasty layers and accessories, dresses don't need to stay tucked away when temperatures drop.
APPAREL
mychicagoathlete.com

Oiselle Winter Running Gear!

Need a holiday gift idea? Oiselle has the athletes in your life covered with an unbelievable release of winter weather running gear. Oiselle has always kept our Chicago runners looking good but this new line will keep you feeling good as well. I had the opportunity to try out the...
CHICAGO, IL
NYLON

18 Festive Guest Dresses To Wear To Your Next Winter Wedding

It’s the most wonderful time of year — to attend a wedding, of course. While we quickly transition into the colder months ahead, wedding season is still going strong with winter or holiday-themed festivities. Obviously, we couldn’t be happier to celebrate the nuptials of our close friends and family, but we’re even more excited to stock up on winter wedding guest dresses and party it up this coming season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
outsidemagazine

How to Find a Running Partner This Winter

We don’t need to tell you that winter can be a tough time to keep your running mojo. The good news? It’s easy to find reinforcements. Having a running partner or a group can go a long way toward getting you out the door. They offer companionship, conversation, motivation, and even just someone to commiserate with when the weather is, well, bad. A running partner will help you stick to your schedule, run farther than you might on your own, and turn winter’s mileage into spring’s results.
RELATIONSHIPS
themanual.com

The Best Winter Running Gear to Keep You Warm

One of the best things about running is that it can be enjoyed year-round in most places around the world provided you dress appropriately. For cold winter runs, it’s imperative that you have the proper attire and gear that can handle the wild winter elements. From snowy roads to blustery winds and sub-zero temperatures, pelting sleet to slushy puddles, winter brings a host of weather and precipitation that can be unpleasant for even the heartiest of runners if you’re not decked out layers that will keep you warm and dry without becoming stifling after just a few miles or weighing you down so that you can hardly move.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Cashmere Sweaters Are My Secret Weapon—These 16 Are on My Winter Wish List

I'll be the first to admit that when it comes to winter dressing, I am always looking for the easiest way to stay warm while still dressing fashionably. But once the temperature drops below 40°, I'm ready to forfeit all of the outfits I planned in my head and opt for the warmest pieces in my closet instead. Since moving to a city with a colder climate, I've discovered the power that cashmere holds. The fabric can replace about two to three layers, which is reason enough for me to stock up on it. Everlane offers the perfect mixture of cashmere knitwear that feels both on-trend and timeless. The sweaters that I picked for you below are made with certified grade-A cashmere from Inner Mongolia. This cashmere is more durable, pills less, and gets softer with wear. How could I say no to that? I'm already planning all of my winter 'fits around these cashmere sweaters, so if you want in on the fun, just keep scrolling.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

15 Fun and Creative Ways to Turn Your Midi Dresses Into Chic Winter Looks

Few pieces pack as much day-to-night appeal as the midi dress. The sweet "between the knee and ankle" length makes it optimal for work meetings and evening cocktail parties alike, while the silhouette enables as much freedom as any other dress. You'd be forgiven to think this style can only be worn when temperatures are high. Before you put away your collection, let us show you some fresh and imaginative ways to incorporate a midi dress into your winter wardrobe.
APPAREL
MOJEH

The Shoot: Five Insider Beauty Secrets To Try This Winter

Prep your beauty bag for winter with make-up and hair tips from the pros. Good eyebrows are always the order of the day, and with a little help from the experts, your brow game can be stronger than ever. Chloe Walsh, brow artist and co-owner of Browns & Co, explains “The brow lamination treatment is the best way to get your brows to stay full and in place all day and night. The treatment lifts the hairs into the preferred position, and creates a beautifully natural or dramatic (as you wish) fluffy brow. For those with finer eyebrow hair, Walsh says, “The nano-blading treatment is great to fill in any gaps if your natural hair isn’t growing. The treatment lasts around nine-12 months, depending on skin type, but this treatment is perfect for making fuller-looking brows without having to fill them in every day!” If you prefer ‘doing’ your eyebrows yourself, Walsh recommends this must-try beauty hack: “A little trick is to get a bar of soap (Pears soap is best for this), get a mascara brush, work it into the soap with a little bit of toner, and brush the hairs up with the soap – your brows will stay in place all night long!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
runningmagazine.ca

GIFs that accurately describe winter running

Sorry to break the news to you, but winter is here. While some of us may prefer winter running, for the majority, it’s something we have to make it through annually. Getting outside on a cold winter morning isn’t easy, but if you are dressed for the temperature, your body will soon warm up to the conditions.
FITNESS
RunnersWorld

Daily Tips for Your Winter Run Streak

The 2021 Winter #RWRunStreak is here, and this year we have partnered with TrainingPeaks and Tracksmith to get you through the miles! To participate, you just run every day—at least 1 mile—from Thanksgiving (November 25) to New Year’s Day (January 1). That’s all it takes. We know winter can be...
WORKOUTS
SPY

The 18 Best Backpacks for Men Are Fit for Any Activity This Winter

Table of Contents 1. The Backpack by Day Owl 2. Herschel Classic Backpack 3. Topo Designs Rover Backpack 4. Patagonia Atom Backpack 5. Monos Metro Backpack 6. Mission Workshop Rhake Backpack 7. YETI Crossroads 27L Backpack 8. The North Face Jester Backpack 9. Herschel Little America Backpack 10. Incase CL55452 City Compact Backpack 11. JanSport Right Backpack 12. Timbuk2 Authority Backpack 13. Killspencer Utility Daypack Backpack 14. Rains Field Backpack 15. Winter Session Waxed Canvas Backpack 16. Everlane ReNew Transit Backpack 17. Epperson Mountaineering Medium Climb Backpack 18. Fjallraven Kanken Re-Wool Backpack As briefcases go out of style, we’re seeing a return of our favorite bag for men: the humble backpack. The best backpacks for men marry style and...
LIFESTYLE
KRON4

Best short wedding dress

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Modern fashion leaves nothing off the table. Mismatched patterns, mom jeans, braless tops and short wedding dresses were once considered fashion faux pas but are now top tier contenders for fashion week. The Calvin Klein Bell Sleeve Sheath With Sheer Inserts Dress is a classic dress choice for those who treasure understated beauty over extravagance. This knee-length wedding dress has a modern chic style with sheer details that exude classiness.
APPAREL

