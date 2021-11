But there’s something else you should know about the Sneeds. Something of which most everyone back in Minden, Louisiana, is already well aware. In a town of 12,000, they carry a legacy much different than football. They are a family of generational imprisonment. A family with murder convictions, drug arrests and life sentences in their past and present. A 24-year-old’s thriving football career has freed them from that history, they believe, but it’s not been enough to release the burden from its actual savior.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO