The slumping New Orleans Saints go on the road again this week to face the rising Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have won two of their last three. Even sitting at 4-6 on the season, the Eagles are right in the hunt for the NFC wild card. Meanwhile, the Saints have lost their last two games. At 5-4 on the year, the Saints are currently the sixth seed. This week’s game could go a long way to determine seeding as the year winds down. These are some of the key matchups which could determine the Week 11 matchup between the Saints and Eagles.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO