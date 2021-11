The whiskey-beer connection has been prominent in the craft world for some time now, with small breweries making their own spirits and similarly minded distilleries producing whiskey from stout, pale ale, porter and other types of beer. After all, whiskey is distilled from wash, also sometimes called distiller’s beer, which is the combination of grains, water and yeast that has been fermented to create low levels of alcohol. In recent years some major players in the beer world have gotten in on the action too. Steven Busch has his Walker’s Cay bourbon brand, there is a Pabst Blue Ribbon Whiskey...

DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO