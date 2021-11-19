Courtney Barnett and Cate Le Bon Are Back Together At Last

"The journey is understanding what the purpose is. I think everyone struggles with their journey." Oscope Labs has unveiled a trailer for a music documentary called Anonymous Club, profiling the Australian musician named Courtney Barnett. This film recently premiered at the 2021 Melbourne Film Festival, as Barnett is a Melbourne-based artist, and it's arriving in the US soon thanks to Oscope. This intro from MIFF sets up the film best: "The narration, forthright and unguarded, is voiced by Barnett herself – she kept an audio diary on the road, at Cohen's request – while Cohen provides vivid, energetic footage shot in warm-hued 16mm. The result is a formidable, frank and unprecedented insight into Barnett's creative process, the sacrifices and inner conflicts set in motion by fame, and the sometimes dark backdrop to her whimsical, relatably poetic compositions." This looks like a somber and downbeat music biopic doc, but that's precisely what makes it different, focusing on honesty and struggling with depression, rather than fame and success.

