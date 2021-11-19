ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Courtney Barnett and Cate Le Bon Are Back Together At Last

By Mara Veitch
interviewmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtney Barnett and Cate Le Bon have missed each other. The two rock artists—one hailing from Melbourne, the other from Cardiff—have crossed paths a number of times in their careers, but it wasn’t until a stint recording their respective albums last year in Joshua Tree that they connected for the first...

www.interviewmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
liveforlivemusic.com

Courtney Barnett Releases Third LP, ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ [Listen]

Acclaimed Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett has released her third studio album, Things Take Time, Take Time. The 10-track collection, out today via Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists, marks Barnett’s first LP since 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel. Recorded in late 2020 and early 2021 in Sydney, Northern New South Wales,...
MUSIC
The Guardian

On my radar: Courtney Barnett’s cultural highlights

Born in Sydney, Australia in 1987, singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett is known for her lo-fi take on indie rock, wistful lyrics and deadpan delivery. She studied fine art at the Tasmanian School of Art and in 2012 founded Milk! Records with then-girlfriend Jen Cloher. Her 2015 debut album, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, brought her international acclaim and nominations for a Grammy and Brit award, and in 2017 she released a collaborative album with Kurt Vile. Her third album, Things Take Time, Take Time is out now. She lives in Melbourne.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Courtney Barnett Proves Patience Is a Virtue on ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’: Album Review

It’s fitting that Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett opens her third album by staring out the window. Backed by an easygoing guitar strum and a simple drum machine pattern, “Rae Street,” the new record’s first single, blends humor and pathos with a laidback optimism as she details a lazy day spent gazing at the suburban humanity of her immediate neighborhood. Be it her thoughts on a passing garbage truck or Barnett’s depiction of a frazzled mother attempting to corral rambunctious children, the track is a strong reminder of her ability to make the mundane feel profound. Digging into the chorus of “Rae...
MUSIC
happymag.tv

In ‘Anonymous Club’, Courtney Barnett tells us how she really feels

In Anonymous Club, filmmaker Danny Cohen gives us an intimate look into the world of singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett as she comes to terms with stardom. Comprised of footage taken over a three-year period from 2018 to 2020, Danny Cohen’s film style is almost anthropological as we view Courtney Barnett in her element. With a combination of fly-on-the-wall and interview-style snippets, we follow Barnett through countless green rooms and stages whilst touring off the back of her 2018 album Tell Me How You Really Feel.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Le Bon
Person
Courtney Barnett
Stereogum

Cate Le Bon – “Moderation”

Early next year, the great art-pop weirdo Cate Le Bon will release Pompeii, a new album the she and co-producer Samur Khouja reportedly recorded in an “uninterrupted vacuum” in Cardiff. First single “Running Away” impressed us a great deal. Today, Le Bon has shared another track from the album, and it’s a good one, too.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Cate Le Bon Shares New Single, “Moderation”

After announcing Pompeii (Feb. 4, 2022, via Mexican Summer), art-pop songwriter extraordinaire Cate Le Bon has shared another entrancing single from her forthcoming album, “Moderation.”. “Moderation” follows “Running Away,” released last month. It’s a silky, playful track with a fog of synths and a lavishness exuding from Le Bon’s buttery...
MUSIC
thepostathens.com

Album Review: ‘It Takes Time, Takes Time’ is as close to bedroom pop as you’ll get from Courtney Barnett

This past week, indie rock artist Courtney Barnett released her third studio album, Things Take Time, Take Time. Barnett sticks to what has worked for her throughout so much of her discography. Her woeful, power ballad sound is something that she has trademarked on every album. When you hear power chords or riffs with a slew of dreary lyrics about self-discovery and appreciating one’s self-worth, you can tell that a song is identifiable as Barnett’s. She makes sounds that both uplift but are cause for reflection; they are energetic, yet have a confounding progression and shape.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make It Real
Daily Californian

Courtney Barnett’s ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ subtly pulls post-lockdown heartstrings

Since the release of her 2018 sophomore record Tell Me How You Really Feel, Melbourne-based folk songwriter Courtney Barnett has kept her fans on the edge of their seats for over three years while awaiting her third LP. Most recognized by her distinctive vocal style — pairing beautiful melodies with moments of plain talking — and even quirkier lyricism (e.g. “The yard is full of hard rubbish, it’s a mess and/ I guess the neighbours must think we run a meth lab”), Barnett’s fanbase has had good reason to impatiently anticipate Things Take Time, Take Time.
MUSIC
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

New Courtney Barnett album presents a mixed bag of meditations on love and isolation

Courtney Barnett released her third studio album, Things Take Time, Take Time, this month. On the cover of Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett’s third studio album are nine blue paint splotches. The splotches, all various shades of blue, might be interpreted as a gesture to the album’s portrayal of different flavors of sadness or perhaps the raw emotion contained within these 10 songs. However, with Barnett’s Things Take Time, Take Time, the songs and album as a whole bleed into a singular sleepy color that betrays the range of blues on its cover.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Courtney Barnett Announces New Documentary, “ANONYMOUS CLUB,” Out in 2022

Courtney Barnett has announced the release of a new documentary titled ANONYMOUS CLUB. Shot on 16mm film, the documentary follows Barnett over a three-year period during her world tour for her previous album, Tell Me How You Really Feel. It features voiceover narration from Barnett recorded from a dictaphone which was given to her by the film’s director, Danny Cohen. The film will be released through Oscilloscope and is planned for a 2022 release. View the trailer below.
MOVIES
The FADER

Cate Le Bon resists the urge to eat the moon on “Moderation”

Cate Le Bon has shared a new song called "Moderation" from her upcoming album, Pompeii, out February 4, 2022 on Mexican Summer. The track comes with an exquisitely moody music video directed by Juliana and Nicola Giraffe (of Giraffe Studios) and filmed through a famous window designed by Italian architect Lina Bo Bardi. It follows Pompeii's lead single, "Running Away" — a slower, murkier offering Le Bon dropped in October with its own intense visual accompaniment.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Place
Melbourne
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
undertheradarmag.com

10 Best Songs of the Week: Cate Le Bon, Big Thief, Alex Cameron, Madeline Kenney, and More

Welcome to the 44th Songs of the Week of 2021. It was a fairly slow week for new songs, perhaps with Thanksgiving impending next week, but we found 10 we liked. In the last week we posted interviews with Squid, The Weather Station, Alison Klayman (director of the new Alanis Morrisette documentary Jagged), Moby, and a The End interview with Tom McGreevy of Ducks Ltd.
MUSIC
guitar.com

“It would be weird if you had no self-doubt about what you do” Courtney Barnett on putting self-criticism aside and leaning into the mystery on Things Take Time, Take Time

Courtney Barnett’s third studio album is the sonic equivalent of a warm, embracing hug. For many the last two years have been lonely and tough. For Barnett, it’s been a time of enforced introspection and noticing the poetic in the most humble domestic circumstances. More than any other artist, she has proven her mettle with documenting suburban ordinariness with just enough humility and humour to elevate it into art.
MUSIC
JamBase

Today’s New Albums: Gov’t Mule, Courtney Barnett, Amanda Shires, Neal Casal Tribute, Jerry Garcia Band & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Gov’t Mule, Courtney Barnett, Amanda Shires, an all-start tribute to Neal Casal, Jerry Garcia Band, Joni Mitchell, Damon Albarn, Allen Stone, Nirvana and Rose Ganache. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MUSIC
First Showing

'Anonymous Club' Doc Official Trailer on Musician Courtney Barnett

"The journey is understanding what the purpose is. I think everyone struggles with their journey." Oscope Labs has unveiled a trailer for a music documentary called Anonymous Club, profiling the Australian musician named Courtney Barnett. This film recently premiered at the 2021 Melbourne Film Festival, as Barnett is a Melbourne-based artist, and it's arriving in the US soon thanks to Oscope. This intro from MIFF sets up the film best: "The narration, forthright and unguarded, is voiced by Barnett herself – she kept an audio diary on the road, at Cohen's request – while Cohen provides vivid, energetic footage shot in warm-hued 16mm. The result is a formidable, frank and unprecedented insight into Barnett's creative process, the sacrifices and inner conflicts set in motion by fame, and the sometimes dark backdrop to her whimsical, relatably poetic compositions." This looks like a somber and downbeat music biopic doc, but that's precisely what makes it different, focusing on honesty and struggling with depression, rather than fame and success.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy