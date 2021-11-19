ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Registration is Open for FCAAE’s Winter Semester of Classes

ohara.pa.us
 7 days ago

Registration is Open for Fox Chapel Area Adult Education’s Winter Semester of Classes. "My FCAAE Zoom class gave me some much-needed human connection! Cheers to you and your team for pivoting and supporting communities in these very challenging times." Lauren B. Registration is open for Winter 2022 classes at...

www.ohara.pa.us

westutx.gov

Winter/Spring 2022 Registration Information

Mark your calendars, Winter/Spring class registration is right around the corner! Priority registration will begin on Monday & Tuesday, December 6 & 7. Priority customers are eligible to register for any classes they are currently enrolled in, regardless of residency. Resident registration will open Wednesday, December 8 and Non-Resident registration will become available Friday, December 10. A full listing of classes offered can be found in the West U at Your Leisure Program Guide available online at, https://www.westutx.gov/1059/Activity-Guides, or hard copies are available at the Recreation Center. Once registration opens, you can register online at www.westutx.gov/reg or in person at the Recreation Center.
EDUCATION
ocala-news.com

Registration open for upcoming Winter Break Camp in Ocala, Ocklawaha

A winter camp full of activities is coming to Ocala and Ocklawaha next month. The Winter Break Camp four-day sessions will be held at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 22nd Road in Ocala) and Forest Community Center (777 S Highway 314A in Ocklawaha) beginning on Monday, December 20. Session one...
OCALA, FL
sanmarcostx.gov

Holiday Camp Registration Now Open

The City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department encourages everyone register their children for Holiday Camp this upcoming holiday break. This year the camp will run December 27-30, 2021, and January 3, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Dunbar Rec Center, 801 Martin Luther King Drive.
SAN MARCOS, TX
The Recorddelta

Registration open for “Do it for Babydog: Round 3”

CHARLESTON — On Friday, Gov. Justice reminded all West Virginians that online registration is now open for the third round of the ​​“Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Do it for Babydog: Round 3 is focused on educating children and their parents on the...
CHARLESTON, WV
osu.edu

Enrollment window opens for spring semester

Applications for tuition assistance benefits must be submitted each term, and the enrollment window for spring semester 2022 is November 23, 2021-January 14, 2022. Eligible faculty and staff can apply in Workday (recommended) or with paper forms for dependent tuition assistance and faculty and staff tuition assistance. To receive dependent...
COLLEGES
The Bedford Citizen

Recreation Department Winter 2022 Brochure Available Now ~ Online Registration Opens Monday, December 6 at 8 PM

The Recreation Department’s Winter 2022 brochure went online today, and registration begins on Monday, December 6, at 8 pm. As always, a wide variety of winter activities are on offer. You’ll find details about Bedford Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 4, and another late winter snow sculpture contest, as well as options for turning course registrations and discount tickets into holiday gifts.
BEDFORD, MA
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Petroleum Museum opens spring education registration

Petroleum Museum members can now register for spring education classes. Registration for non-members opens Wednesday. Classes include two STEAM Break programs. STEAM Break is designed to assist parents and engage students during the fall and spring intercessional breaks and homeschooled students can also participate. The first STEAM Break will be...
MUSEUMS
spacecoastdaily.com

Registration Open for ‘Cooking In an Instant and Air Frying’ Class at UF/IFAS Extension Office in Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Join us on December 1st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the UF/IFAS Extension Office in Cocoa for an evening of fun creating holiday-themed recipes. This cooking class is a fun hands-on experience, and you will get to eat what you made in class. You will also learn four new recipes for your pressure cooker and air fryer!
COCOA, FL
smilepolitely.com

Applications are open for the spring semester of The Odyssey Project

The Odyssey Project, which offers free University of Illinois humanities courses to income-eligible adults, is now accepting applications for their spring semester. Students enrolled in the Odyssey Project take a two-part series of core humanities courses that introduce them to Literature, Philosophy, Art History and U.S. History taught by University of Illinois instructors. These face-to-face, discussion-focused courses offer Odyssey students the chance to learn in a supportive, interactive classroom environment with instructors whose expertise and pedagogical commitments provide a rich and dynamic learning environment rooted in humanities values and practices. The courses also devote significant resources to reinforcing critical thinking and writing skills in the context of the subject-matter covered.
COLLEGES
SignalsAZ

Tucson’s Senior Olympic Festival Registration is Now Open

Tucson Parks and Recreation and Atria Bell Court Gardens present the 37th annual Senior Olympic Festival. This festival is a celebration to promote fitness, health, and an active lifestyle among adults 50 years of age and older. Events include volleyball, bowling, bridge, racquetball, basketball shoot, pickleball, archery, golf, tennis, horseshoes,...
TUCSON, AZ
CBS Philly

Blue Cross RiverRink Kicks Off 28th Annual Winterfest Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Blue Cross RiverRink is back with the 28th annual Winterfest at Penn’s Landing. The event opened Friday to kick off the holiday season. In addition to ice skating, people can ride the 60-foot Ferris wheel and enjoy the massive Christmas tree. There will also be vendors selling food and drinks. A new addition is Black Iron Barbeque, which offers classic flavors and new Vegan options. RiverRink is open through March 6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sacramento

Boreal Mountain Re-Opens After Surprise Halloween Storm

SODA SPRINGS (CBS13) – After a surprise Halloween snowstorm melted away quickly, Tahoe area resorts are finally re-open for the official start of the snow season. “That was pretty crazy. It’s kind of a little hoax,” says Snowboarder T.J. Biorelli. The false start to the season created quite a frenzy, with resorts filling up quickly. Unfortunately, when the continued snowfall didn’t come, they were forced to shut down—that is, until now. “That was a month ago and they’re just opening back up,” says Biorelli. Boreal mountain spent one week before reopening, making snow themselves, prepping for the official start of snow season. “We’re really happy it’s open today,” says Tom Nelson, excited to make first tracks after a full thanksgiving dinner choosing snowboarding over shopping. “No Christmas shopping today so we came up here instead. We love it up here. We hope people come up in droves and the snow falls and everyone’s able to enjoy it,” says Nelson. Even first-timers are hitting the slopes—both adults and children are enjoying the snow. “I started getting the hang of things it was really fun,” says skier, Ruby Maldonado. Boreal had approximately 800 visitors today and the staff is hoping that number will increase through the weekend.    
SODA SPRINGS, CA
kauainownews.com

Registration to Open for County Winter Fun Program

Registration for the county’s Winter Fun Program will begin Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. The program runs from Dec. 20 to Dec. 30, Monday to Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is open to children 5 to 11 years old. The Christmas Day holiday will be observed on Dec. 24.
POLITICS
bellairetx.gov

Winter Camp Registration is Open!

Online and in-person registration for Winter Camp Paseo is now open! Visit the camp page at https://bellairetx.gov/701/Camps for more information, or call the Bellaire Recreation Center at 713-662-8280.
BELLAIRE, TX
tjc.edu

TJC offers Registration Extravaganza for winter, spring semesters

Online registration is available at TJC.edu/register. Walk-in advising and registration will be held on the second floor of Rogers Student Center on the TJC main campus. Hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Nov. 15-19, with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18. Special giveaways will...
TYLER, TX

