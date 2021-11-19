ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Black Friday: Celebrate Play with Xbox Games, Gaming PCs, and Accessories

By Xbox Wire
GIZORAMA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we embark on epic back-to-back blockbuster game launches in Xbox Game Pass, with current AAA game launches of Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite in December, the future has never been more exciting or limitless. The time to celebrate play with Xbox games is right...

gizorama.com

Comments / 0

Related
videogameschronicle.com

Walmart has announced its Black Friday gaming deals, including PS5 and Xbox Series X plans

Walmart has confirmed a range of Black Friday 2021 gaming deals, including its plans for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. It will be running deals throughout Thanksgiving week, with online offers launching on November 22 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET, and in store deals starting at 5am local time on Black Friday, November 26.
MLB
CNET

Xbox Black Friday 2021 deals: Series X console restocks coming soon, game bargains live now

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. In terms of holiday gifts, the Xbox Series X is right behind the PS5 on the must-have list. And with Black Friday sales having already started -- and more coming in the days ahead -- Xbox deals are coming into focus. First, the bad news: As with the Switch and PlayStation 5, don't expect any price cuts on the Xbox consoles this year. The reason is simple: With sky-high demand and low inventory because of ongoing supply chain issues, there's no reason for Microsoft -- or retailers -- to offer incentives. They're selling every unit they can. That goes for the standard Xbox Series X and the Halo Collectors Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Best Dell and Alienware Black Friday Deals: Gaming Laptops, PCs, and Monitors

The Dell Black Friday Sale traditionally starts much earlier than Black Friday proper, which in this case lands on November 26. In fact, several Dell and Alienware Black Friday "Sneak Peek" deals are already live right now. This is the absolute best time of year to upgrade your PC. If you're planning to upgrade to an RTX 30 series video card, at this point we'd recommend going the prebuilt PC route instead of DIY. Given how hard it is to find an RTX 30 series card at retail price, you'd actually save money going the prebuilt route. Dell (and its Alienware property) is one of the few vendors that offers delivery of your RTX 30 series PC by the end of the year (and by November, in many cases). Dell also offers further piece of mind by including a 1 year in-home warranty on all Dell and Alienware PCs, with the option to extend to 4 years.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Xbox#Xbox Series X#Epic Games#Xbox Store#Xbox Game Pass#Forza Horizon 5#Microsoft Store#Xbox Game Studios Save#Save 95#Nba#Forza Horizon 4
Telegraph

The best Nintendo and Xbox Black Friday deals, plus top console and game offers in the 2021 UK sales

Ready, Player One: Black Friday 2021 is just around the corner and with it will come an avalanche of brilliant gaming deals. Some early deals on the Nintendo Switch and the Xbox Series S console have already been released, as well as bargains on gaming monitors, headphones, PC and Xbox games, but there are likely to be even better deals released closer to the event itself.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Xbox has launched its Black Friday sale, offering savings of up to 50% on games

Microsoft has launched its Xbox Black Friday sale, featuring discounts of up to 50% on selected titles. Xbox’s Black Friday promotion, which also includes savings on season passes and DLC, went live today and will run until December 2, 2021. While the prices listed below were accurate at the time...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Minecraft
purexbox.com

Deals: Xbox Black Friday Sale Now Live, 600+ Games Discounted

The Xbox Black Friday Sale 2021 has begun! This year's sale features discounts on over 600 games (with possible more still rolling in at the time of writing), including major new releases such as Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic. There are plenty of bargains to be had too, including discounts of up to 90% on certain titles.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

HP’s Black Friday flyer discounts laptops, gaming PCs and more

It’s looking like Black Friday will be a big day at HP’s online store as the company’s flyer outlines a ton of deals hitting over the weekend and extending into Cyber Monday. While this sale discounts higher-end laptops and computers, it also drops the cost of a lot of budget...
COMPUTERS
AFTVnews

Game Controller for Amazon Luna, Fire TVs, PCs, Macs, Android, & iOS is on sale for $49.99 for Black Friday — Lowest Price Ever

Amazon has just put the Luna Controller on sale for $49.99, which matches its limited introductory price and is the lowest price it has ever been. Even if you never try the Luna Cloud Gaming service, this is still hands-down the best gamepad for Fire TV devices due to its Fire TV integration and flexibility. It connects directly to Luna over Wi-Fi, bypassing the device you’re gaming on, for the lowest possible latency. When not used for Luna, this controller can also connect wirelessly via Bluetooth or wired via its USB-C port. When connected over USB, it doesn’t need batteries installed. On Fire TVs, the hand-off from Bluetooth for controlling the Fire TV to Wi-Fi for Luna gaming is seamless and automatic. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C connections are supported on Fire TVs, Windows PCs, Macs, and Android phones/tablets for either local or cloud gaming through Luna. For iPhones and iPads, however, it only works with Luna via its direct Wi-Fi connection, so keep that in mind. If you do any kind of Fire TV gaming, this is the best controller to have, and, as a perk, it works well on other devices as well. Amazon also sells a Phone Clip for $12.99 to connect your phone directly to the controller. Lastly, there are numerous bundles for this controller and Fire TVs/Tablets, but none of them save you anything over buying the devices and controller separately.
VIDEO GAMES
New York Post

Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS5 and more Black Friday gaming deals

One of the most anticipated sales of the season is here: Black Friday. It’s a time where almost everything is on sale. You can find deals from home and kitchen to TVs and tools, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. But what makes this shopping extravaganza so grand...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Black Friday Deal: Get Far Cry New Dawn for £5.95 on Xbox One at The Game Collection

Revel in the post-apocalyptic setting of Far Cry: New Dawn this Black Friday week for only £5.95 over at The Game Collection. Ubisoft’s smash-hit Far Cry franchise gets an absolute steal for Black Friday season, with Far Cry: New Dawn dropping to £5.95 on Xbox One which, as an added bonus, includes free P&P. Own a PlayStation instead? You’re out of luck for a bargain; you’ll have to pay a tenner more for the PS4 version, which is £15.95 PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Soul-Packed Action Game Unsouled, Now Available via Xbox Game Preview

What do you like about role-playing games? One of the charming points about RPGs is the ability to raise your own character and become a part of the world your character is breathing in. How about action games? As far as combat is concerned, there is no doubt that cornering your opponents and exploiting their weaknesses while showing off fancy moves all from the tip of your fingers can be very, very satisfying. Today we present you Unsouled, an action RPG that daintily mixes the elements of both genres.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Two Hundred Ways Out Now on Xbox

In 2015, the acclaimed puzzle game One Hundred Ways challenged players with 100 brain-twisting levels. One year later, the Xbox version featured 33 additional ones for a total of 133 levels – each one asking the player to guide a ball to the exit. But that wasn’t always as easy as it might sound.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Devastation Will Be Unleashed Upon Rust Console Edition

Survivors, the first free content update for Rust Console Edition, Devastation Unleashed, is coming November 25! This exciting new update brings brand new mechanics like the tech tree, gestures, adjustments to the gun handling, aim assist, and a host of quality of life improvements and bug fixes!. The Tech Trees...
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Next Week on Xbox: November 29 to December 3

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] games! Get more details on these games below and click their profiles for pre-order details when available (release dates are subject to change). Let’s jump in!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy