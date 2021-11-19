ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WisEye Morning Minute: WisPolitics Luncheon on Redistricting

Wiscnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the state Supreme Court and the Voting Rights Act combined with Democratic-packed cities likely will give Republicans an edge in the redistricting process now that Gov. Tony Evers has...

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wiscnews.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Republicans Approve Resolution Targeting WEC

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye host and CBS 58 Reporter Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross discuss issues around the election investigations including both chambers passing a resolution “castigating” the Wisconsin Elections Commission for:. “ignoring statutory requirements, for sidestepping the administrative rule-making process, and...
POLITICS
Chippewa Herald

WisEye Morning Minute: Bipartisan Coalition Introduces Marijuana Reform Legislation

On Tuesday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, a bipartisan group of lawmakers proposed setting a $100 civil forfeiture as the new state penalty for possessing small amounts of marijuana. But it also would increase the local penalty in some communities. Milwaukee County, for example, earlier this year reduced the fine to $1 for possession of small amounts. Backers of the bill pushed it as a middle ground on the issue. Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (D-Milwaukee) helped push the local ordinance as a member of the Milwaukee County Board and is a co-sponsor of the bill. "It's worth the trade off," she said. Under current law, possession of marijuana is a misdemeanor that carries a fine of no more than $1,000, six months in jail or both. A repeat violation is a felony. The bill would reduce the state penalty to a $100 civil forfeiture for possession of up to 14 grams. It also would eliminate the repeat conviction criminal offense for possession of 28 grams or less. Current law allows local governments to enact an ordinance prohibiting possession and impose a fine. The bill would limit local fines to between $100 and $250 for possession, preempting local ordinances that set the forfeiture outside that range. Rep. Shae Sortwell (R-Two Rivers), one of the co-sponsors, said the bill is a middle ground that isn't a win for those who want to take a hard line on marijuana or those that want full legalization. "I believe this bill that we have put together does our best to pull together the best of both worlds," he said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Crosscut

A look at last-minute deal-making in WA redistricting negotiations

After missing their deadline to redraw the state’s congressional and legislative districts, Washington’s redistricting commissioners have released maps they say reflect their last-minute agreements and negotiations. The state Supreme Court, which now has control of the state’s redistricting process, is under no obligation to give these proposed maps any weight....
WASHINGTON STATE
Lake Geneva Regional News

WisEye Morning Minute: James Sewell v. Racine Unified School District Board of Canvassers

On Monday, as reported by Lauren Henning of the Journal Times, the Racine Unified School District’s $1 billion referendum reached the Wisconsin Supreme Court as the justices heard oral arguments regarding the 2020 results. The referendum initially passed by just five votes with a total of 33,491 votes being cast. A recount, completed by RUSD Board of Canvassers, confirmed the referendum passed by four votes. But James Sewell, Dennis Montey and George Meyers — leaders of the local group Honest Open Transparent Government — contested the results and claimed they have a right to review the ballots in open court, per Wisconsin State statute 7.54. But, a Racine County Circuit Court asserted that “the procedure utilized by the (board of canvassers) in this recount was proper and provided an accurate account.” The Wisconsin Court of Appeals District II upheld that decision. While the RUSD Board of Canvassers held the recount in an open meeting at Festival Hall and streamed it live online, Meyers maintains that the recount was not truly transparent. A focal point of debate surrounds the first sentence of statute 7.54: “In all contested election cases, the contesting parties have the right to have the ballots opened and to have all errors of the inspectors, either in counting or refusing to count any ballot, corrected by the board of canvassers or court deciding the contest.” It comes down to something even more particular: the word “or.” Even Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler said she found the use of the word “or” to be “interesting.” In this case, is the or in the statute conjunctive and inclusionary, or is it disjunctive and exclusionary? HOT Government counsel Samir Siddique argued the difference with an example of coffee. Siddique argued that the “or” in question is inclusionary, which is the status quo, per the Wisconsin drafting manual. Matthew O’Neill, counsel for the RUSD Board of Canvassers, argued that when the text, context and history of 7.54 are reviewed, Siddique’s conclusion is not the case. O’Neill pointed to 1905, when the state added a ballot security provision to the law. That 1905 addition required that all ballots — counted and uncounted — be preserved. At the same time, the sentence regarding the review of the ballots was added. At the time, there were two different routes that were taken to review ballots, depending on the circumstances. “The statute simply directed that if you’re in front of a board of canvassers, it’s the board of canvassers that corrects those errors and they have to do it in open session,” O’Neill said. “If you go quo warranto, or you’re suing under the provision at the time that allows to go to court on allegations of illegality, it would be the court doing that.”
RACINE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Axios Twin Cities

Another Republican considers a run against Gov. Tim Walz

Another Republican candidate might soon join the race to challenge Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz next year.What's new: Kendall Qualls, who lost a bid against DFL U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips in a suburban Minneapolis seat in 2020, is giving "very serious consideration" to a run for governor, a GOP source familiar with his plans confirmed to Axios.A decision is expected by early 2022 at the latest. State of play: The GOP primary has already attracted several serious candidates, including former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, Sen. Michelle Benson and Scott Jensen, a physician and former state senator.Bio in brief: Qualls, an...
POLITICS
Wiscnews.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Racial Disparities Education & Economic Development Subcommittee Final Report

On Monday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the Speaker's Task Force on Racial Disparities Education and Economic Development Subcommittee unanimously approved its final report. All present members of the subcommittee in a hearing voted to approve and send to Speaker Robin Vos findings on how to address racial economic and education disparities throughout the state. Co-chair Rep. Robert Wittke (R-Racine) in a Capitol news conference following the hearing said the report focuses on improving literacy rates, increasing economic opportunities, increasing the number of minority teachers and addressing workforce housing deficiencies. "From my perspective, we have met the task of exploring the issues as requested, but this is just the tip of the iceberg," Wittke said, adding the work won't end until all Wisconsin students are reading at grade-level and other issues are addressed. Co-chair Rep. Kalan Haywood (D-Milwaukee) also at the news conference said he's proud of the work he and fellow committee members accomplished. "I'm proud of the work we've done here and I am absolutely proud to see what comes forward from this, and we can get some actual change and get the ball rolling here in Wisconsin," he said.
EDUCATION
Business Insider

Maryland's GOP Gov. mocked Trump for endorsing a rival to succeed him. 'I'd prefer endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points'

Gov. Larry Hogan mocked Trump for endorsing a primary challenger to his preferred successor. He said he would rather "endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points." The jab — a reference to Trump's poor 2020 performance in Maryland — escalates a long-running feud. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Redistricting#Republicans#Wispolitics Luncheon#Wispolitics Com#The State Supreme Court#Democratic#Gop#Assembly#Dems
kbia.org

Commentary: Redistricting

In 1787 the Founding Fathers created in the Constitution three political institutions that were brand new to the world: a branch of the national legislature elected by ordinary citizens, a federal structure of government, and separation of church and state. All were revolutionary and remain keystones of American democracy. Not...
U.S. POLITICS
Wiscnews.com

NASH COLUMN: Democrats own guns too

Some Republican politicians are still spreading the lie that Democrats want to take away their guns. Even with a Democratic president and a majority of Democrats in Congress, they never tried to take away the right of citizens to own a firearm. After President Barack Obama left office, there was a meme that went around. It showed the inside of a gigantic warehouse with the caption, “This is where the guns are stored that Obama took away.” The warehouse is empty.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

On voting rights, Democratic senators need to face reality

The holiday season has just begun, and I already know what I want for Christmas: full and fair voting rights for all Americans. Note that I didn’t say please. This is a demand, not a request. I’m talking to you, Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). I’m...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
The Free Press - TFP

Key Democrats Reportedly Vow To Vote Against Biden’s ‘Marxist’ Treasury Nominee

Key Democrat Senators reportedly said they would oppose President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Mark Warner of Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jon Hickenlooper of Colorado and Mark Kelly of Arizona told the White House they would not support Saule Omarova’s nomination to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, according to Axios.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy