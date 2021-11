(CNN) — The holidays still happen in space, they just look a little bit different. But the sentiments are the same. "I'm going to do whatever I can to show how thankful I am for my crewmates," said NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei in a NASA video shared from the International Space Station Monday. "It's wonderful having all of these folks up here. We haven't been up here together that long, but wow it sure has been wonderful already."

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO