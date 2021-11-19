Hollywood Minute: New music from Adele and Sting

Before Adele’s 30 is released, why not savour the clamour for a moment? It’s hard to recall this level of expectation around any recent album release. A glance at the record-breaking numbers for Easy On Me – now 266 million Spotify streams and 466,880 UK sales in, according to the Official Charts Company – suggests it is a song that people are simply playing over and over again, testing the durability of its epic chorus until the rest of the record arrives. You might even take the view that the whirl of tweets, news stories and gossip that engulfs 30 simply shows the power of pop music. It’s as if the world has an insatiable need for Adele’s new record. Well, now it’s here.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO