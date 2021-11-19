Hollywood Minute: New music from Adele and Sting

The Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) has announced the nominees in Film and all music for visual media categories. Films nominated in score, song, on-screen performance and other genre music categories include: DON’T LOOK UP, CYRANO, KING RICHARD, DUNE, NO TIME TO DIE, THE POWER OF THE DOG, CODA, RESPECT, PARALLEL MOTHERS, C’MON C’MON. Composers receiving multiple nominations include Hans Zimmer, Nicholas Britell, Amie Doherty, Bryce Dessner & Aaron Dessner. Songwriter nominees include singing icons Carole King, Van Morrison, Brian Wilson, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Eddie Vedder and Jay-Z.
