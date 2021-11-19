ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Bulls big three need to keep shooting threes

By your friendly BullsBlogger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post would’ve made more sense had the Bulls not fallen apart in the 2nd half to lose on Wednesday, but in that first half this trend was continuing so who am I to flip #narrative based on 20 minutes?. In the past 4 games since Nikola Vucevic went...

Related
NBA

Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Bulls - 11/15/21

Following a Sunday afternoon 114-106 victory over San Antonio, the Lakers (8-6) will face off against the Chicago Bulls (9-4). The Bulls are coming off a 100-90 win over the Clippers last night. Both teams are in the second of back-to-back games. Coverage begins with the pregame show at 6:30 p.m. PT followed by tipoff at 7:30 p.m. PT and you can catch all the action on Spectrum SportsNet.
NBA
NBA

Denver Nuggets 108, Chicago Bulls 114: Three Takeaways

One thing that’s clear about the Denver Nuggets is that they won’t back down from a challenge. Without reigning MVP Nikola Jokić Friday night, Denver nearly pulled off an upset against the Chicago Bulls. Unfortunately, clutch shot-making from Chicago’s leading duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan ultimately fueled a 114-108 victory for the road team.
NBA
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Knicks game preview and thread

Bulls are back...at home. After their 3-2 west coast road trip ended on a positive note, the Bulls are in Chicago for the first time in eleven nights. ‘First game back from a road trip’ is, I think, some kind of trap? I don’t know if that’s true or just anecdotal.
NBA
Blog a Bull

Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers Preview and thread

Chicago Bulls (12-5) vs. Indiana Pacers (7-11) The Chicago Bulls strength of schedule finally begins to soften. For the last three or so weeks, the Chicago Bulls have gone toe-to-toe with some of the best teams the National Basketball Association has to offer. Outside of a clunker against the Golden State Warriors, the Bulls proved they can play with just about anybody in the NBA, posting a very respectable 3-2 record on a West Coast road trip that they have traditionally struggled on each and every year.
NBA
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Pacers: A tired Chicago team gets walloped in 109-77 loss

This matchup was always going to be a huge test for the Chicago Bulls. Chicago faced a flurry of western conference playoff teams during their road trip, which ended three days ago, and were on the second game of a back to back after playing the Knicks on Sunday. They were going to have to fight off the weariness caused by a grueling schedule, and also play a solid team in the Indiana Pacers. The Bulls were now down to replacing the replacement starter, as Alex Caruso was a late scratch.
NBA
Blog a Bull

Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls surviving brutal schedule

Jason and Ricky discuss the end of the Bulls’ road trip and the tough back-to-back against the Knicks and Pacers back at the United Center. While there were some disappointments, the Bulls have done an admirable job surviving this brutal stretch of the schedule. We also highlight a Nikola Vucevic update, the return of Coby White, Alex Caruso’s injury, DeMar DeRozan’s clutch play and more as the Bulls head into Thanksgiving.
NBA
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Magic preview and open thread: looking to bounce back after worst loss of the season

It hasn’t been the best week of basketball for the Chicago Bulls. After a blowout loss at home to the Pacers on Monday, they suffered their worst loss of the season by falling to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Chicago was in a good spot at halftime, up nine, but then crumbled in the second half. They got outscored by 17 in the third quarter and couldn’t get the stops they needed in the fourth, ultimately leading to the 118-113 defeat. It was a bitterly tough pill to swallow for this Chicago team with back to back losses after a productive road trip last week. With the loss the Bulls are now sitting at 12-7, tied for second in the Eastern Conference. They are two games back of the first place Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Magic final score: Chicago bounces back with 123-88 blowout win

The Bulls suffered one of the worst losses of the NBA season on Wednesday night by losing to the Rockets to break their 15-game losing streak, but they luckily had a great opportunity to get a bounce-back win on Friday in Orlando. While Wendell Carter Jr. had himself a nice little revenge game with 26 points and 10 rebounds, the Bulls beat the doors off the Magic in a 123-88 triumph.
NBA
