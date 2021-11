There may have been more than meets the eye with Alex Caruso’s departure from the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. BIll Oram of The Athletic reported this week on the Lakers’ attempts to re-sign Caruso over the summer. The team reportedly held firm at an offer of three years and $21 million for Caruso despite attempts by Caruso’s camp to compromise. Oram adds that Caruso was willing to accept a two-year, $20 million contract, which the Lakers said no to. Caruso would eventually leave to sign a four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO