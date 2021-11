This matchup was always going to be a huge test for the Chicago Bulls. Chicago faced a flurry of western conference playoff teams during their road trip, which ended three days ago, and were on the second game of a back to back after playing the Knicks on Sunday. They were going to have to fight off the weariness caused by a grueling schedule, and also play a solid team in the Indiana Pacers. The Bulls were now down to replacing the replacement starter, as Alex Caruso was a late scratch.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO