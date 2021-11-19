ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

‘Slay In Your Lane’ Author Yomi Adegoke Signs With CAA

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Yomi Adegoke, the author and host of the Slay In Your Lane book and podcast series, has signed for CAA in all areas outside of books/publishing.

The London-born commentator has become one of the leading voices on race, feminism and pop culture over the past few years and is pushing into TV, having created last year’s Channel 4 documentary Black Love for UK Black History Month.

She co-authored 2018’s Slay In Your Lane: The Black Girl Bible with Eliz a beth Uviebinené and the follow up Slay In Your Lane: The Journal , and both host the Slay In Your Lane podcast series.

Based on interviews conducted with 39 successful Black British women, the books received critical acclaim and led Adegoke to be named as one of the Most Influential People in London by the Evening Standard and feature on Forbes’ 30 under 30 Europe list.

In 2019, Adegoke accused the BBC of plagiarism for using the Slay In Your Lane slogan as part of a women’s sport promotion.

She is also a trustee for the charity Arts Emergency, which helps make the creative industries more accessible to marginalized young people.

She will continue to be represented by publishing agent Madeleine Milburn at Madeleine Milburn Literary Agency.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

CAA Signs Emerging Filmmaker Brandon Caruso, Watch Sci-Fi Short Being Adapted Into Feature

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed emerging filmmaker Brandon Caruso, son of xXx: Return Of Xander Cage and I Am Number Four director DJ Caruso. Brandon Caruso most recently directed sci-fi short film Atom, which we can reveal today. The short got the attention of CAA and the agency is now going out to market with a feature version of the project, which will helmed by the young director. Thriller Atom follows a lonely robot living out his mundane days taking care of a terraforming vessel in outer space. When a young couple in distress arrives, Atom realizes he may never have to be alone again. The short, written by Mitchell LeBlanc, stars David Limon, Christopher Meyer, Lexie Shoaibi and Megan Oesterreich. Producers are Tay Centineo, Cynthia Jean Hajj, Elena Bawiec with JP Pettinato, Jean de Meuron and John Dunne as executive producers. The creative team includes Jim Page, editor on The First Purge, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage and Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, and costume designer Kimberly A. Tillman (Battleship). Caruso found his passion for filmmaking as a young child while traveling the world working on his father’s sets. D.J. Caruso also serves as an executive producer on Atom.
MOVIES
Deadline

CAA Signs Author Tomi Champion-Adeyemi

Nigerian-American Tomi Champion-Adeyemi, author of the best-selling young adult fantasy novel Children of Blood and Bone, has signed with CAA. The novel was published by Macmillan. Children of Blood and Bone marked Adeyemi’s first novel and is the first in the Legacy of Orïsha trilogy. The novel debuted at #1 on the New York Times best-seller list and has spent more than 120 weeks on the list.  It was honored with the Andre Norton Nebula Award for Young Adult Science Fiction and the Hugo Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book. The highly anticipated sequel, Children of Virtue and Vengeance, was published in December 2019 and debuted at #1 on the New York Times best-seller list. Earlier this year, Adeyemi partnered with Valentino on the #WritersRoadmapxValentino, an educational project created with the intention of discovering and nurturing a new generation of literary talent. A graduate of Harvard University with an honors degree in English literature,  Adeyemi was named in 2020 to both Forbes’  “30 Under 30 ” list and TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential People.” Adeyemi continues to be represented by The Nord Group.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Broadway Actor James D. Beeks Arrested On Jan. 6 Capitol Siege Charges; ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Suspends Actor From Tour

UPDATED, with actor’s tour suspension James D. Beeks, a stage actor who has appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots, Aida, Ragtime, and Smokey Joe’s Cafe and most recently starred as Judas in a major touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar, was arrested yesterday in Milwaukee on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol. Beeks, who performs in Superstar under the stage name James T. Justis, is charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia with obstruction of Congress, a felony, as well as a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds. He...
MOVIES
Variety

CAA Signs ‘Writing With Fire’ Directors Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed documentary filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, directors of “Writing With Fire,” which won an audience award and special jury award at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and was just nominated for best feature honors by the International Documentary Assn. CAA will also represent Black Ticket Films, the social justice-focused production company Thomas and Ghosh founded in 2009. “Writing With Fire,” Thomas and Ghosh’s feature debut, tells the story of Khabar Lahariya, a female-run newspaper in northern India whose journalists are all Dalit, the lowest group in the Hindu caste system. The film received critical acclaim, with Variety’s review...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#Black Women#Feminism#Arts#Channel 4 Documentary#Journal#Black British
thetidewaternews.com

USA Today bestselling author visits, holds book signing

USA Today bestselling author Nancy Naigle came to the Courtland Branch of the Blackwater Regional Library for a talk and book signing Thursday, Nov. 4. Pictured above, she fields questions from the audience. She began her small-town love stories with a dash of suspense and a whole lot of heart with the Adams Grove series while living in Drewryville on her 76-acre farm. Naigle has written more than 30 novels, four of which have become Hallmark movies. Library officials stated that Thursday’s event “was a delightful and entertaining evening for all in attendance.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Lewiston Morning Tribune

WSU Press authors will sign books at And Books Too

Readers can meet three local authors Saturday in Clarkston when the Washington State University Press brings its Author Day to bookstore And Books Too. Authors Trevor Bond, Caryn Lawton and Brandon Schrand will be at the free event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 918 Sixth St. “Coming Home...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
stjohnsource.com

St. John Author Introduces ‘Abbey the Ant’ at Book Signing

When single mother Shatik Stephens found herself stricken with COVID-19 and on the tough end of a layoff notice, she said she wondered where life would lead her next. The answer came quickly in the form of a writing enterprise serving young readers. On Saturday, former St. John Festival Queen...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Podcast
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
The Independent

Gared O’Donnell death: Planes Mistaken for Stars singer dies aged 44

Gared O’Donnell, the singer and guitarist for post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken for Stars, has died aged 44.News of the musician’s death was announced by his band via their Instagram page. In August last year, O’Donnell told fans he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 oesophageal cancer. In a statement and GoFundMe campaign that coincided with O’Donnell’s announcement, the band’s manager said the cancer was inoperable.O’Donnell continued to be open with fans about his illness, regularly posting updates from the band’s Instagram page.“It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we must announce that Gared O’Donnell, our brother,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Andrew Lloyd Webber tells young actors they work in the service industry: ‘Nobody has a right to be on stage’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has criticised young cast members of his musical Cinderella, accusing them of not recognising that they work in the “service industry”.Earlier this month, reports emerged in The Daily Mail claiming that the theatre composer had “berated” the cast of his new production after they received a negative review from The New York Post, believing it would impact a Broadway transfer of the musical.His call was allegedly played over the speakers at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with cast members said to be left in tears afterwards and discussing potential strike action.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Front Row on...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jackie Earle Haley, Emma Booth And Brian d’Arcy James Join ‘Where All Light Tends To Go’

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Booth, Brian d’Arcy James and Jackie Earle Haley have joined the cast of Where All Light Tends To. Ben Young will direct with and Robert Knott penning the script based on David Joy’s novel. They join the previously announced leads Billy Bob Thornton, Robin Wright and Hopper Penn. Production began November 1st in Atlanta, Georgia. The film will be produced by Griff Furst of Curmudgeon Films, Josh Kesselman of Thruline Entertainment and Wright. Ruth Bornhauser will co-produce. Based on the David Joy novel, the story is set in North Carolina’s Appalachian Mountains, where Jacob McNeely is torn between appeasing his meth-dealing kingpin father and leaving the mountains forever with the girl he loves. Booth can be seen next in the Anonymous Content TV Studios adaptation of Proxy. She is repped by represented by Anonymous Content and Shanahan Management. James can be seen next in as Officer Krupke in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. He is repped by The Gersh Agency, Thruline Entertainment and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Haley recently wrapped production on The Retirement Plan starring Nicolas Cage. He is repped by Gersh and Leslie Allan-Rice Management.
MOVIES
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Lisa Brown Dead at 67

The daytime community is mourning the loss of one of its own as actress Lisa Brown has died at the age of 67 on Nov. 24 following a brief illness. Brown made her daytime debut playing Nola Reardon Chamberlin on CBS soap GUIDING LIGHT in 1980 and formed one of the show’s most popular supercouples with Michael Tylo, who played Quint. After exiting GL, the actress moved over to sister soap AS THE WORLD TURNS in the newly-created role of Iva Snyder, which she played from 1985-94. She then went back to GL from 1995-98, and also continued making occasional appearances as Iva on ATWT in the years following that.
CELEBRITIES
Snowboard Magazine

R.I.P. Grilo – Marko Grilc, 1983-2021

Our deepest condolences go out to Marko “Grilo” Grilc’s family and friends. We are heartbroken for his fiancée and children at the news of his passing while out in Sölden, Austria. The Slovenian’s legendary acclaim might have come from his early days riding, but over the past few years his role as a father and teacher in snowboarding forever solidified him as pillar of our culture. Always entertaining, always down for a chat, and never without a smile on his face. Through his parts, his podiums, and of course his Grilosodes, he is an unmatched ambassador of the sport and he will be greatly missed.
SPORTS
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy