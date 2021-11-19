ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Celtics two way sharpshooter Sam Hauser gets 19 points on 5-of-10 shooting with Maine Celtics

By Justin Quinn
 7 days ago
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

There has been a lot of ink spilled in recent days about the lack of shooting on the Boston Celtics’ regular rotation in recent games, and while it may be an issue for the team that needs to be solved in a hurry, that does not mean the team is ready to — or for that matter, needs to — make a panic trade to solve it just yet.

There are some untested but potentially capable sharpshooters on the roster already not getting playing time for other reasons, including two way forward Sam Hauser. The Virginia product has been lighting it up at the G League level with the (Portland) Maine Celtics (formerly, Red Claws), and most recently put up 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor — all 3-pointers — vs. the Capital City Go-Gos.

Perhaps the team ought to consider giving Hauser some run with second units just to spice up the offensive palate a bit, which has become predictable and moribund while clogging the floor due to the slumps of the team’s better shooters and a lack of great ones.

Watch the video embedded above put together by fan YouTuber Tomasz Kordylewski to see the marksman in action for yourself.

