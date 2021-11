The Recording Academy continues to exist within its own strange dimension, one in which Jon Batiste is the center of the musical universe and the second Lady Gaga/Tony Bennett jazz duets album was one of the landmark popular music events of 2021. You have to hand it to them for the consistency, at least: So many extremely Grammys-esque artists were showered with nominations today in preparation for the Jan. 31 ceremony at, uh, Crypto.com Arena. Some of them, like Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish, are actually this popular in the real world. And some of them are H.E.R.

