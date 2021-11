As most people are aware at this point, nine people have died as a result of a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival. The news alone was tragic, and the videos coming from the event are horrible. It was extremely difficult to watch the video of paramedics performing CPR on unconscious teenagers, and others of young people begging Travis to stop the concert. The story seems to have been buried amongst the waves of what has been a particularly heavy national news week. We cannot just move on though, because for those of us who experience these types of events, you can never forget the fear.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO