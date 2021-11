In the only MaxPreps Top 25 matchup of the week it lived up to the hype as No. 15 Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) snapped No. 10 Chandler's (Ariz.) 45-game win streak with a 21-14 victory. The defense put pressure on Blaine Hipa all night and finished the game with 10 sacks. The biggest play came early in the fourth quarter when Dawson Hubbard scooped up a fumble setting up a seven-yard touchdown pass from Nicco Marchiol to Tre Spivey to put the Huskies up 21-14 with just over eight minutes remaining.

14 DAYS AGO