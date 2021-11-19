Another Hospital Company In Florida Announces Vaccine Mandate For Workers

Photo: Getty Images

The Cleveland Clinic is the latest hospital network in the state to notify employees about a vaccine mandate.

An email noted that the company must follow the rule issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Cleveland Clinic says 74 percent of its employees in Palm Beach, Broward and the Treasure Coast are vaccinated.

In a statement, the hospital network also notes that it "will continue to monitor the state of Florida’s lawsuit and what it could mean for our Florida caregivers.”

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a lawsuit this week, challenging a federal requirement that workers at hospitals, nursing homes and other health-care providers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Here's a full statement from Cleveland Clinic:

“Recently, vaccine requirements were announced for healthcare systems regulated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). These federal mandates require all of our U.S. employees and those who provide services with us to receive their first dose of an mRNA vaccine or their one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by December 6th. Under the CMS rule, employees who are not fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022 and who do not have a religious or medical exemption that can be accommodated will no longer be able to work for us. We are proud that the majority of our caregivers are already vaccinated, and we are encouraging those who are not yet vaccinated to receive their vaccine as quickly as possible. Our Cleveland Clinic Florida locations are continuing planning efforts to ensure compliance. We will continue to monitor the state of Florida’s lawsuit and what it could mean for our Florida caregivers.”