Florida State

Another Hospital Company In Florida Announces Vaccine Mandate For Workers

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 7 days ago
The Cleveland Clinic is the latest hospital network in the state to notify employees about a vaccine mandate.

An email noted that the company must follow the rule issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Cleveland Clinic says 74 percent of its employees in Palm Beach, Broward and the Treasure Coast are vaccinated.

In a statement, the hospital network also notes that it "will continue to monitor the state of Florida’s lawsuit and what it could mean for our Florida caregivers.”

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a lawsuit this week, challenging a federal requirement that workers at hospitals, nursing homes and other health-care providers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Here's a full statement from Cleveland Clinic:

“Recently, vaccine requirements were announced for healthcare systems regulated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). These federal mandates require all of our U.S. employees and those who provide services with us to receive their first dose of an mRNA vaccine or their one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by December 6th. Under the CMS rule, employees who are not fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022 and who do not have a religious or medical exemption that can be accommodated will no longer be able to work for us. We are proud that the majority of our caregivers are already vaccinated, and we are encouraging those who are not yet vaccinated to receive their vaccine as quickly as possible. Our Cleveland Clinic Florida locations are continuing planning efforts to ensure compliance. We will continue to monitor the state of Florida’s lawsuit and what it could mean for our Florida caregivers.”

Comments / 23

David Duane
6d ago

They can’t staff the hospitals now , they are so understaff and they can’t keep anyone . They pay shit wages and treat everyone like crap . They have You knew the CEO would jump on this . Just think when they loose 25 percent of their people .

Reply
2
diploplia
7d ago

Hospitals are being blackmailed into doing this. Threats of withholding Medicare reimbursements are forcing this.

Reply
3
Oh, boy!
6d ago

Cleveland Clinic, you are overstepping, big time. The same people who volunteered to help in the height of the pandemic, who worked their a**es off, risking their and their families' health, those same people may now lose their livelihood because of an unconstitutional mandate by some government agency? ARE YOU NUTS!? Can you not see the hypocrisy of what you are doing?

Reply
2
