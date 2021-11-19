ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Which Illinois Cities Can Afford The Biggest Holiday Budgets?

By Kelly Fisher
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JipOD_0d1unbki00
Photo: Getty Images

The holidays are around the corner , and that might mean figuring out how to celebrate without breaking the bank.

That’s why WalletHub, a personal finance site, calculated the maximum holiday budget in 570 U.S. cities, considering “five key characteristics of the population,” including income, age and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio. The report notes that:

“…this year, holiday shopping may be more stressful than usual considering the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has left a lasting impact on many people’s finances. However, holiday sales still grew 8.3% last year despite the pandemic, so it’s likely we will see even better growth this year now that conditions have been improving… Holiday shoppers also face difficulties from credit card debt. In 2021, the average household credit card debt is $7,854, according to WalletHub’s data . At the beginning of 2021, there was over $900 billion in total credit card debt, and WalletHub projects a net increase of around $100 billion this year.”

So, which Illinois cities made the rankings, and what are their holiday budgets?

  • No. 7: Naperville, $2,941
  • No. 23: Arlington Heights, $2,260
  • No. 63: Schaumburg, $1,661
  • No. 67: Palatine, $1,614
  • No. 90: Joliet, $1,436
  • No. 98: Bloomington, $1,375
  • No. 132: Bolingbrook, $1,216
  • No. 158: Springfield, $1,118
  • No. 176: Peoria, $1,073
  • No. 182: Evanston, $1,060
  • No. 218: Waukegan, $990
  • No. 227: Aurora, $973
  • No. 232: Skokie, $969
  • No. 249: Elgin, $936
  • No. 283: Decatur, $889
  • No. 288: Rockford, $880
  • No. 393: Chicago, $759
  • No. 491: Cicero, $658
  • No. 497: Champaign, $650

See the rest of the rankings from WalletHub here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Arlington Heights, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Skokie, IL
City
Champaign, IL
City
Decatur, IL
City
Springfield, IL
City
Schaumburg, IL
City
Cicero, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Bolingbrook, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Evanston, IL
City
Rockford, IL
City
Palatine, IL
City
Joliet, IL
City
Naperville, IL
City
Waukegan, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Sales#Holiday Shopping#Elgin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
604
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy