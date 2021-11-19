ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

This Is The Best Deli In All Of Utah

By Ginny Reese
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A deli is a classic option for picking up some ready-to-eat foods , like sandwiches, Italian classics, or Eastern European delicacies.

LoveFOOD released a list of each state's best deli. The website states, "We’ve searched each state for the best and highest-rated deli in each one, from street-corner stalwarts that make their own sausages, cured meats and pickles to favorite places to satisfy lunchtime cravings ."

According to LoveFOOD , the best deli in Utah is Caputo's Market & Deli in Salt Lake City. The restaurant has multiple locations for you to visit. Click here to see all of the locations. Here's what the website says about the deli:

"This local mini-chain, with several locations in Salt Lake City, sells a mouthwatering array of regional Italian foods and delicacies from southern Europe. Caputo’s is like a sweet shop for savoury-lovers (although it does sell a selection of artisan chocolate). There are well-stocked counters displaying cured meats and seafood, and shelves with bottles of olive oils and vinegars, many of which can be sampled. There’s even a cheese cave. Customers love the made-to-order sandwiches too."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best deli.

