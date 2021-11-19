ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Best Deli In All Of Arizona

By Ginny Reese
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A deli is a classic option for picking up some ready-to-eat foods , like sandwiches, Italian classics, or Eastern European delicacies.

LoveFOOD released a list of each state's best deli. The website states, "We’ve searched each state for the best and highest-rated deli in each one, from street-corner stalwarts that make their own sausages, cured meats and pickles to favorite places to satisfy lunchtime cravings ."

According to LoveFOOD , the best deli in Arizona is Miracle Mile Deli in Phoenix. You can check out Miracle Mile at 4433 North 16th Street in Phoenix. Here's what the website says about the deli:

"Hot pastrami, scratch-made soups, tender brisket, a daily turkey dinner with mashed potatoes and gravy… Miracle Mile is exactly what a deli should be: a place to enjoy home-cooked-style meals in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere . There’s often a long line (for good reason) but the service is efficient and it’s well worth the wait. The deli opened in 1949 and the experience shows in every bite ."

Phoenix New Times

These Five Underrated Greater Phoenix Eateries Are Hidden Gems

Phoenix covers 517 square miles. Once you add in the outlying towns, we have a truly massive sprawl in the style typical of Southwestern cities, many of which took shape in the age of the car. This means, too, that we have plenty of space to spread restaurants and bars through. Here are a few of my favorites, highly underrated eateries that I've enjoyed visiting recently.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Restaurant Opens Second Location

More Mexican food is coming your way.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. The Valley has some of the best Mexican food restaurants anywhere in the United States. With such a wide collection of restaurants, everyone has their personal favorite. To add to the crowded list of Mexican and South of the border-themed restaurants, a new location is set to join the ranks.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Local Breakfast Joint Is Going National

More breakfast options are coming your way.Jaqueline Pelzer/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than a great breakfast. And if you’re a fan of a local breakfast joint, it will be getting a whole lot easier for you to enjoy their food while traveling.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

New Ribs and Wings Restaurant Now Open

Grab yourself some wings and ribs today.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. Opening a new restaurant here in Tucson has grown increasingly more difficult in recent months. Many of the new establishments have been in the works since before the pandemic, and many have run into numerous problems along the way. From problems receiving necessary materials due to shipping shortages to finding enough workers to staff a restaurant, few things have worked out in favor of local restaurants. And yet, despite that, Jeffrey Flores, his wife Auxi Navarro, and his siblings Keila and Miguel, have moved forward with the opening of not one but two restaurants.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

New Pizza Joint Opening, Replacing Closed Pizza Joint

Grab another slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. Death has a way of springing forward new growth. At least that’s often the case in the restaurant industry. When one restaurant closes down, others often sprout up. This is the case here in Tucson, where the former Old Chicago restaurant will be transformed into not only one, but two new restaurants.
TUCSON, AZ
