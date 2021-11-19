This Is The Best Deli In All Of Arizona

Photo: Getty Images

A deli is a classic option for picking up some ready-to-eat foods , like sandwiches, Italian classics, or Eastern European delicacies.

LoveFOOD released a list of each state's best deli. The website states, "We’ve searched each state for the best and highest-rated deli in each one, from street-corner stalwarts that make their own sausages, cured meats and pickles to favorite places to satisfy lunchtime cravings ."

According to LoveFOOD , the best deli in Arizona is Miracle Mile Deli in Phoenix. You can check out Miracle Mile at 4433 North 16th Street in Phoenix. Here's what the website says about the deli:

"Hot pastrami, scratch-made soups, tender brisket, a daily turkey dinner with mashed potatoes and gravy… Miracle Mile is exactly what a deli should be: a place to enjoy home-cooked-style meals in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere . There’s often a long line (for good reason) but the service is efficient and it’s well worth the wait. The deli opened in 1949 and the experience shows in every bite ."

