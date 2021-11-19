Husband and Wife Suspected of Jewelry Thefts Arrested in Orange County

Photo: Getty Images

WESTMINSTER (CNS) - Westminster police announced the arrests of a husband and wife suspected of using sleight of hand to steal jewelry from unsuspecting victims.

Anaheim residents Ion Alexandru and Elisa Alexandru, both 27-years- old, were arrested following a Westminster Police Department decoy operation conducted about 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda.

The suspects seated in a car allegedly approached the Westminster Police Department decoy before Elisa Alexandru called them over and asked the decoy to pray for her family while displaying a $50 bill and some costume necklaces, Esqueda said.

Elisa Alexandru allegedly placed one of the costume necklaces over the decoy's head and quickly removed a necklace the decoy was already wearing.

Westminster Police Department detectives conducting surveillance on the operation quickly moved in and took both suspects into custody, Esqueda said.

During the arrest, police discovered the suspects' two children -- a 1- year-old and a 3-year-old -- were in the vehicle. The children were taken into protective custody.

Detectives later learned the Alexandrus were suspected of a similar crime that occurred about an hour before the decoy operation where a diamond ring was stolen from an elderly woman, Esqueda said. Detectives found the ring, along with numerous other pieces of jewelry, in the suspects' vehicle.

Anyone who may have been a victim of the suspects was asked to contact Westminster Police Department Detective Marcela Lopez at 714-548-3773 to receive their stolen jewelry. Anyone with information on the robberies was urged to call Westminster police at 714-548-3212.