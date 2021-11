Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. In a critical and near-final step toward making all Americans eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, the Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for anyone who received their second dose at least six months ago. The decision expands eligibility to tens of millions of people who didn’t qualify for boosters under the agency’s previous recommendations: those under 65 who were not considered to be at high-risk of serious illness or exposure.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO