Kentucky State

This Is The Best Deli In All Of Kentucky

By Ginny Reese
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A deli is a classic option for picking up some ready-to-eat foods , like sandwiches, Italian classics, or Eastern European delicacies.

LoveFOOD released a list of each state's best deli. The website states, "We’ve searched each state for the best and highest-rated deli in each one, from street-corner stalwarts that make their own sausages, cured meats and pickles to favorite places to satisfy lunchtime cravings ."

According to LoveFOOD , the best deli in Kentucky is Stevens & Stevens Delicatessen in Louisville. You can check out Stevens & Stevens at 1114 Bardstown Road in Louisville. Here's what the website says about the deli:

" Stevens & Stevens is all about classic, New York-style deli fare made with fresh, healthy and local ingredients. The deli’s founders, Mark and Susan Stevens, source some of the ingredients from their own farms and orchards, while those craving a pile of pastrami on rye won’t be disappointed. The sandwiches here are seriously good ."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best deli.

