Adele Admits All-Too-Relatable Dating Difficulties: 'Like, OMG I’m Single'

By Sierra Marquina
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 7 days ago
Photo: Credit: Getty

Adele is officially one of us. The Grammy-winning songstress opened up to Ryan Seacrest about the all-too-relatable difficulties of dating post-split during her exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party: An Evening with Adele presented by Target. The full special and interview airs tonight, Friday, November 19, at 7pm on LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app.

In the teaser, while discussing new 30 track "Oh My God," which she co-wrote about dating, Adele admitted that dating in LA was about as awful as you hear.

"It was like the first time I sort of went out with my friends," Adele recalled. "And I suddenly was like, 'Oh my God, I’m single.' If someone was hitting on me, I'd be like, 'I’m married.' … And my friends would be like, 'But, you’re not.'"

In April 2019, Adele’s reps confirmed she and her husband, Simon Konecki , split up after eight years together and three years of marriage. Her new album, 30, honestly reflects on the divorce and is dedicated to their son, Angelo .

Photo: Credit: iHeartRadio

"LA is definitely not the place to date because most people here you don’t know what their agenda is," Adele added. "... And, it's very small, LA especially, ... just everyone's been with everyone it feels like."

Adele confirmed that she was "single up until I got with Rich," referring to her new boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul , whom she met at a mutual friend's birthday party.

"Dating in America is like different than at home," she added. "... Here, I went on a couple of dinners with people and I was like, 'Hell to the no!'"

During her exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party, Adele will open up about 30 and more during a special interview with Ryan Seacrest, and fans can listen along to some of the songs from the album.

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party: An Evening with Adele presented by Target on Friday, November 19th at 7pm local time via an exclusive stream on LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Today's Mix and Hit Nation stations.

