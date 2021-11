While Domino's is the largest pizza company in the world, it is actually made up of stores owned by hundreds of independent franchise owners, with more than 95 percent of them starting as Domino's delivery drivers or pizza makers. They know how hard it is to run a business, and they see the impact that substantial fees from delivery app services have on small restaurants. In recent weeks four Domino's franchisees and one corporate-owned store have helped some beloved local establishments impacted by delivery fees.

RESTAURANTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO