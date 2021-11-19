Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Tampa Riverwalk concert brings powerhouse local talent together on Friday

Get the stank of a dysfunctional family Thanksgiving out with a free show on the Tampa Riverwalk. This one’s great, too, because there’s no way you’ll be able to argue that ethereal vocalist-songwriter Shelby Sol and powerhouse rapper Queen of Ex (pictured) aren’t two of the most talented locals in recent scene history.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay protesters decry Rittenhouse verdict, wonder about their own safety going forward

The Tampa Bay chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation holds protests for a variety of social and political reasons, and Saturday’s action—organized in less than 24 hours—was a condemnation of a jury decision to rule Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on-all-charges related to his killing of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Downtown Tampa has a new fully automated transportation shuttle

The free shuttle, operated by HART and BEEP Inc. is now operating along the Tampa Riverwalk Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. People looking for a quick way to get around the north section of Downtown Tampa’s Riverwalk now have an automated option. This week, the Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART) launched...
TAMPA, FL
The thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta's 'average user' data

Fall 2021 has been filled with a steady stream of media coverage arguing that Meta’s Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram social media platforms pose a threat to users’ mental health and well-being, radicalize, polarize users and spread misinformation. Are these technologies – embraced by billions – killing people and eroding democracy? Or is this just another moral panic? According to Meta’s PR team and a handful of contrarian academics and journalists, there is evidence that social media does not cause harm and the overall picture is unclear. They cite apparently conflicting studies, imperfect access to data and the difficulty of establishing...
INTERNET
Audio Astra: A morbid playlist of otherwise unrelated audio stories

Audio Astra reviews recent audio reporting on Kansas news, including podcasts and radio stories. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. This week, three podcasts tackle a single topic in very different ways. The theme? How to investigate the cause of death. Some of these […] The post Audio Astra: A morbid playlist of otherwise unrelated audio stories appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
POLITICS
Tampa Oyster Fest happens next month and it benefits local educators

If you’re into oysters, and give a schuck about helping others, then you’ll probably want to check out Frameworks’ Tampa Oyster Fest when it arrives at Tabellas at Delaney Creek, 5818 Causeway Blvd., on Dec. 12. The event runs from 2 p.m.-6 p.m., and a GA ticket will give you...
TAMPA, FL
From the Extension: Living alongside Florida's wild turkeys

By the time you read this, you may be understandably tired of turkey. Still, I can’t think of a better time of year to pay homage to our local wild turkeys. Our state is home to two subspecies of wild turkey – the eastern wild turkey (Meleagris gallopavo silvestris) and the Osceola or Florida wild turkey (Meleagris gallopavo osceola). Wild turkeys are woodland birds who make their homes in open forest and along forest edges. Turkeys are highly adaptable and can be found throughout the state. ...
FLORIDA STATE

