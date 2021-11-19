Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Stimulus Update: Here's Who's Getting a Check in December

Parents are in line to receive one more monthly Child Tax Credit payment in mid-December. Certain states, such as California, Florida, Maine, and Maryland, are also offering stimulus payments to eligible residents. As November draws to a close without the federal government passing legislation to provide a fourth stimulus check,...
Disaster Preparedness Across the U.S.

FEMA. These include severe storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, fires, droughts, floods, and snow and ice. All 50 states have been impacted by at least some of these disasters, with some states, such as Texas bearing the brunt while other states such as Rhode Island being impacted by relatively few. Natural...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to spend $1 billion to lower gas prices

To confront inflation, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he will ask lawmakers next year to temporarily “zero out” state gas taxes. Continuing to contrast his economic approach to the Biden White House, DeSantis said the approximately 25-cent-a-gallon “gas tax relief” proposal could save the average Florida family up to $200 over a five- to six-month period, while reducing state revenue by more than $1 billion. DeSantis wants lawmakers to approve it during the legislative session that starts Jan. 11.
From the Extension: Living alongside Florida's wild turkeys

By the time you read this, you may be understandably tired of turkey. Still, I can’t think of a better time of year to pay homage to our local wild turkeys. Our state is home to two subspecies of wild turkey – the eastern wild turkey (Meleagris gallopavo silvestris) and the Osceola or Florida wild turkey (Meleagris gallopavo osceola). Wild turkeys are woodland birds who make their homes in open forest and along forest edges. Turkeys are highly adaptable and can be found throughout the state. ...
