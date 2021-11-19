ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

13 feel-good books to lift your spirits

By Angela Haupt, Washington Post
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome books are a balm during difficult, uncertain times. Another year of pandemic life is almost in the books – and once again, we needed soothing reads to get through it. Some of these titles are funny; others made us want to cry happy tears. All were tonics during a difficult,...

www.boston.com

Comments / 0

Related
sjpl.org

YA Friday: Hungry for a Good Book?

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and with that I'd like to feature some books that will make you hungry as you read. For even more books that will make you wish you could jump into the pages and share a meal with the main characters, check out our curated book list SJPL Picks: Foodie Teen Reads.
THEATER & DANCE
Addison Independent

Book review: All the Feels — by Olivia Dade

Romance novels, as a genre, are enjoying a resurgence — the guarantee of a happy ending can make the experience of reading one very relaxing and enjoyable in stressful times. This romance, which does include a fair number of spicy love scenes, is modern and fresh, and feels very much like a current rom-com movie. Set in Hollywood and its environs, the story centers on a rakishly handsome leading man and a deliciously cute, but unlikely, love interest. Lauren is hired to watch over Alex, to keep him out of trouble and not in violation of his movie contract, but the constant togetherness, coupled with a strong immediate attraction, turns this business relationship into anything but. Their banter, their playfulness, their constant teasing of one another gives way to an honest recognition of and appreciation for the other’s true nature and heart. This enthusiastic romp of a romance novel is dedicated to “all the little girls who learned to stay quiet and not take up space in the world. May you find your inner harpies and demand your due, at long last” and it is a perfect introduction to the themes of body positivity, self-discovery, healing and growth. It’s a gem, a funny, sparkly gem.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
pipestonestar.com

The power of a good book

The last three book club books I’ve read are not ones I would normally read. And I’m not alone. We often hear from our members, “Had it not been for book club, I never would have read this.”. Statements like these are almost always followed up with, “But I’m glad...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Redlands Daily Facts

Get into the holiday spirit with 3 season-inspired books

For the past five years or so, I have been reading holiday-themed books to help put me in the mood for the upcoming holiday season. There is something about reading those delightful books that makes me want to drink copious amounts of hot chocolate, eat sugar cookies, and wear ridiculous sweaters. What can I say? I am a walking advertisement for a Hallmark movie.
REDLANDS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
Riverside Press Enterprise

Kickstart your writing with a book club

I have never belonged to a book club, but I’m not sure why. It isn’t that I don’t discuss books. I often start listening to a book on Audible and recommend it to my mom so that we can compare notes. I love reading. I love talking about books. I also enjoy writing them. For the most part, I’ve just never really considered reading books as a social event. Now, I think I’ve been missing out, not just on a great way to connect with like minds, but on a wonderful way to get inspired.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Northern Virginia Daily

This holiday season, give the gift of a good book

At Winchester Book Gallery, November is the new December. At least, that’s what shop owner Christine Patrick is telling her customers to make sure they get the books they need for their loved ones in time for the holidays. With shipping challenges affecting holiday shopping this season, Patrick advises people...
WINCHESTER, VA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Burrow into a good book

Don’t know what to read next? Not sure what to give that special someone? Molly Coogan of Bunch of Grapes bookstore and Mathew Tombers of Edgartown Books gave me some great recommendations for the best reads this season. Here are their picks that really grab the cake, and some words I wrote to help convince you to buy them.
EDGARTOWN, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Haig
Person
Sophie Kinsella
Person
Carla Hall
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

The Gift of Good Books: Advice from Old Town Books' Ally Kirkpatrick

While many people associate reading with summer at the beach or pool, the publishing industry flips into high gear in the fall and winter with new releases. We talked to Ally Kirkpatrick, founder and owner of Old Town Books, about curling up with a good read when the weather gets cold and finding the perfect book to give as a gift.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ladailypost.com

Dogs Lifting Spirits: Meet Zsa Zsa And Daisy

Ellen Ballard is out for a walk Wednesday with her Pomeranians Zsa Zsa and Daisy in Pajarito Acres in White Rock who are lifting spirits all over Los Alamos. Ballard said that when they finish their walk she puts her sweet puffballs in their stroller because she likes to walk further than they do.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Talking With Tami

Feel Good Friday: THANKFUL

I’m hoping and praying that you had a wonderful Thanksgiving with your family! I know that I had a great time and I cherish these moments even more because we have all been through so much and I understand tremendously. This last year, I have personally dealt with loss and more. It’s such a blessing when you can gather with your family and enjoy each others company.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Club#Shoplifting#Irish
Yoga Journal

3 Vata-Balancing Drinks to Warm Your Spirit

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Baby, it’s chilly outside—which means its time to warm up your body to keep your vata dosha balanced, and your body healthy and strong.
FOOD & DRINKS
rolling out

10 spirited songs that should be on your holiday playlist

The turkey has been stuffed and devoured and Christmas time is here. There’s nothing like holiday music to bring in the Christmas festivities and get close with friends and family or cozying up with that someone special. Here are just a few songs to kick off the jolly time of year.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama shares ultra cute photo of family Thanksgiving celebrations

Michelle Obama marked Thanksgiving by sharing an adorable photo of her pet dog Sunny at their family home in Washington. The former First Lady took to Instagram to pen the sweet message: "Happy Thanksgiving from Sunny and our entire family! We hope you all have a wonderful day, giving thanks for everyone you love." The snap showed the pet pooch sitting outside in the garden in front of a white wall decorated with a garland that read 'Happy Thanksgiving' with colourful leaves hanging above. A small chicken bone toy was placed at Sunny's feet so he could feel like part of the family feast!
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Pregnant With Baby #3?! New Photos Fuel Rumors

Is Joy-Anna Forsyth pregnant? Rumors are circulating once again after she shared a few new photos, and fans are convinced she’s expecting her third baby now. For months, fans have been wondering when Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin, will add another baby to their family. They currently have a three-year-old son, Gideon, and a one-year-old daughter, Evelyn.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy