APD first agency in Nebraska to partner with 'Lights On' program

 7 days ago
The Alliance Police Department continues to partner with the community with the “Lights On” program. Alliance is the first agency in the state of Nebraska to partner with this program. How does this work?. The police distribute vouchers to stakeholders in...

Panhandle Post

NSP introduces 5 new K9s with 2022 calendar

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol is introducing the newest police service dogs serving Nebraska with a calendar that is available to the public. NSP has added five new K9s in 2021. “Our Police Service Dog Unit does phenomenal work across our entire state,” said Captain Jason Scott, Commander of...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Alcohol inspections held in several southwest Nebraska counties

NORTH PLATTE — Nebraska State Patrol investigators have completed alcohol inspections in several counties in southwest Nebraska. The inspections took place between Sunday, November 14 and Friday, November 19. On Sunday, November 14, investigators conducted alcohol inspections in Hitchcock and Dundy Counties. Twelve businesses were inspected. All of the businesses...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Investigators looking into cause of fatal fire in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Agency is investigating after a fatal fire on Thanksgiving morning in rural eastern Nebraska. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. in Humboldt. The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. A...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Man shot by patrol trooper taken to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska State Patrol trooper has shot a man in a struggle over a gun outside a Lincoln apartment. The man was rushed Wednesday afternoon to a hospital but his condition wasn’t immediately known. Patrol Col. John Bolduc said a narcotics task force made...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle police activity, Nov. 18 - Nov. 23

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Neb. COVID levels highest since Jan.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska increased last week to their highest levels since January. The Omaha World-Herald reports that data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the state recorded 6,461 COVID-19 cases last week, up from 6,137 the previous week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Woman killed in Omaha wreck; driver of other car in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they will seek charges against a driver involved in an accident that killed one woman and left two other people injured. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night, killing 37-year-old Candice McDowell of Omaha. She was driving east on...
OMAHA, NE
Three injured in stabbing at Omaha apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An investigation continues after three people suffered knife wounds at an apartment complex in Omaha. The altercation happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at a complex near 90th and Blondo streets. Police say the victims were stabbed multiple times, but all three are expected to survive. A...
OMAHA, NE
Gov. Ricketts’ Thanksgiving statement

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Thanksgiving Day, which will be celebrated November 25, 2021. “Four hundred years ago, the Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving out of gratitude for God’s provision. Generations of Americans have carried on the tradition they started. Each November, we gather with family and friends to give thanks for the blessings we’ve been given. As we enjoy turkey, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving, we have many reasons to be grateful. We live in a free and prosperous Republic. The Good Life is growing and creating great opportunities. Nebraska is full of strong communities that are great places to live, work, and raise a family.”
LINCOLN, NE
UPDATE: Alliance accident sends 2 to hospital

A two-vehicle accident sent two people to the hospital this morning in Alliance. At approximately 10:19 a.m. the Alliance Animal Control/Code Enforcement Truck driven by Toni Ravert was southbound on Yellowstone Avenue. A white Chevrolet Suburban was eastbound on 6th Street and crashed into Ravert. "This is a preliminary assessment...
ALLIANCE, NE
5 state agencies collaborate to encourage safe Thanksgiving travel

LINCOLN — Millions of travelers are expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving and the state law enforcement agencies from Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska are teaming up to encourage safe travel. “Family and friendships aren’t bound by state lines,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State...
LINCOLN, NE
The Mini Big Event helps with Chadron community beautification

CHADRON – Nearly 30 Chadron State College students assisted at eight work sites Nov. 16 during the fourth annual The Mini Big Event. Projects included raking leaves, picking up trash, stringing lights, and marking pavement. The Chadron Public Library, Chadron Primary School, Finnegan Park, Community Plaza, and private residences were among the locations.
CHADRON, NE
Troopers ready for busy Thanksgiving travel weekend

LINCOLN — As travel ramps up over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, troopers will be on patrol, working to keep Nebraska roads safe. “We are expecting a big increase in roadway travel for Thanksgiving, as many people are hitting the road to visit family and friends,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As families gather across our state, let’s all work together to make sure this Thanksgiving is remembered for those joyous events, rather than a tragedy on the road.”
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska bank acquiring Wyoming-based Western States Bank

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The parent company of First National Bank of Omaha is acquiring Wyoming-based Western States Bank. Terms of the deal announced Monday weren’t released, but the companies said Western States has $542 million in total assets and runs 10 branches in northeastern Colorado, western Nebraska and southeastern Wyoming.
NEBRASKA STATE
Police ID 5 who died in Christmas parade crash

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say the suspect in a deadly Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee was in a domestic disturbance just minutes before he killed five people and injured 48. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said Monday there is no evidence of terrorism in the event. He says...
WAUKESHA, WI
Buffalo Creek Wildfire 80% contained

LINCOLN — As of 9 a.m. CST today, the Buffalo Creek Fire in Banner and Scotts Bluff counties stands at 80 percent contained with a total of 2,600 acres burned. Local climate conditions and weather forecasts are favorable for containment to rapidly increase still further. Most state assets have been...
LINCOLN, NE
