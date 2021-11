The traditional workplace has changed, and it is common to telework versus making a commute to an office building. According to the Harvard Business Review, Fujitsu, a Japan-based company with 80,000 employees, took a survey regarding where employees would prefer to work, at home or in the office. Pre-pandemic, 74% of employees wanted to work at the physical office building. However, after experiencing the remote workplace, the survey in 2021 indicated that only 15% of employees would prefer to physically go to the office. Thus, many organizations have tried to meet the needs of both preferences, working remotely and working at the office.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 25 DAYS AGO