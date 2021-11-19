A Menacing Guitar with a Surfy, Beatles-eque Soul

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving and I’m so thankful for blues music. You will be thankful, too, when you tune into Soul of the Blues this Thursday from noon till 2pm on AshevilleFM! Listen live at 103.3fm or stream it live and 24/7 for one week after it airs at ashevillefm.org! This week the Blueshound will be serving up blues appetizers harvested from new releases by acoustic blues artist-Buffalo Nichols, California blues by Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Stacy Mitchhart, blues by Danish artist-Thorbjorn Risager, Britain’s Davy Knowles and Texas blues by Carolyn Wonderland! I got classic snacks for ya from Chicago’s Queen of the Blues-Koko Taylor! The Notcho’ Blues Artists this week will be some special duets pairing country stars with R&B stars! Prepare for Thanksgiving eats with two hours of mind gobbling, butt wobbling blues with the Blueshound on Soul of the Blues! The blues will make you hongry!

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO