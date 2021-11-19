ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

HIMSSCast Industry Voices: Baking equity into healthcare business models

By MobiHealthNews
mobihealthnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the second episode of "Industry Voices", we talk to a range of healthcare changemakers encountered at HLTH in Boston last month about health equity. Is the industry's attitude toward...

www.mobihealthnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
mobihealthnews.com

HIMSSCast: Revisiting streamlined consumer blood testing

While the world has been glued to Elizabeth Holmes' trial, the digital health startup world hasn't given up on the original dream of Theranos: convenient, accessible, low-cost blood testing available at retail locations in the community. In today's HIMSSCast, host Jonah Comstock checks in with David Stein, CEO of Babson...
SPOTIFY
datasciencecentral.com

7 Innovative Examples of XR Technologies in the Healthcare Industry

VR & AR technologies will transform health care in the future, given their rapid and relevant development. They make the clinical experience of patients more immersive. Artificial intelligence has matured into a fundamental technology used in a variety of fields such as robotics, computer vision, and natural language processing. It is pretty obvious that this progress would interfere with the health care sector, which needs constant improvement. Consequently, the combination of AI and XR provides extensive biotechnology applications and enables digital interaction with the physical environment in a multi-dimensional way.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
dallassun.com

GBC.AI Collaborates with IDAXA to Assist in Amplifying a Formidable Voice Within the Blockchain Industry

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / GBC.AI with its cutting-edge proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) Smart-Blockchain technology, has partnered with IDAXA for research and development of long-term solutions to harmonize the fundamentals of decentralization with regulation, compliance, and widespread public adoption of Blockchain products and services. William De'Ath,...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Business Models#Health Equity#Health Disparities#Hlth#Cityblock Health#Digital Health#Digital Medicine Society#Uber Global Head#Google Play#Healthcare It
mobihealthnews.com

Healthtech startup CRIAM scores $2.1M funding

Portugal-based startup CRIAM has raised $2.1 million (€1.86M) to further develop its blood typing technology. The firm today announced it had closed a $1 million (€887,830) seed round led by SOSV, Artesian and the Portugal-based Social Impact Fund. Plus, it received a $1.12 million (€1 million) non-dilutive grant from the European Union's European Innovation Council (EIC).
ECONOMY
mobihealthnews.com

Digital MSK company SWORD Health hits $2B valuation

Digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care company SWORD Health announced Monday it had raised $163 million in Series D funding. The oversubscribed Series D allowed for a secondary $26 million round, bumping SWORD’s valuation to $2 billion. SWORD has already closed two other investment rounds this year: In January, it raked in...
HEALTH
mobihealthnews.com

Novartis calls for increased patient value in Digital Health Award 2022

Pharma giant Novartis is looking for creative, digital solutions that sustainably improve German healthcare. The company has annouced the fifth installment of the Digital Health Award, with prize money of €60,000 in total available for winners. The awards presentation takes place in Berlin on 24 March 2022, while the call...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
insurancebusinessmag.com

MGU CEO on a winning business model

Deep expertise and “best-in-class underwriting talent” is what Rokstone Construction Risk Underwriters (Rokstone CRU) CEO Mike Pilla (pictured) is on the lookout for at the construction-focused managing general underwriter (MGU). Rokstone CRU specializes in casualty and builder’s risk insurance, and is part of Rokstone, the Aventum Group’s international (re)insurance MGA....
BUSINESS
Forbes

Business Models For Smart Cities In The Digital Era

President of Detect Genomix, Digital Strategist, Innovator and Business Ecosystem Builder. The global smart cities market is estimated to surpass $2.5 trillion by 2025, according to PwC. As reported by several organizations, cities must rebuild new digital urban ecosystems that are viable in the post-pandemic economy and the next industrial revolution. The design of these smart cities built for smart citizens of the digital era must focus on the quality of life, economic competitiveness and sustainability, as highlighted in a recent report by Deloitte. Looking beyond the impact of the pandemic-related global policy reforms and governmental stimulus packages, people must focus on robust business investments and urban infrastructures. These can only be achieved by designing and deploying novel business models that are dynamic as well as adaptable to a highly globalized economic environment.
ECONOMY
Times Union

4 ways to perfect your business model

The most common misperception of entrepreneurship is that what makes a business successful is the idea of a unique product: that if you have that great idea that no one else has had before, a type of product that no one has created, then you can win . lots of money and the world is at your feet. Entrepreneurship as a great idea is a good story, but it is only as good as a story, because the story is fantasy. And if you trust fantasy rather than reality, chances are you will fail.
SMALL BUSINESS
Forbes

Overcoming Payment-Related Problems In The Healthcare Industry

Director of product engineering at ValueMomentum. A TEDx speaker and author of the latest book: “Quantum Computing Solutions.”. Contact center solutions for the health network need to have better outreach and call handling to ensure payment-related queries are answered. Patient problems should be resolved by having automated customer service agents and integrated accounting systems with a contact center.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Lifen raises $58 million to digitize the healthcare industry

And each customer is using Lifen intensively as it represents 2 million medical documents sent to 240,000 doctors each month. Patients can also retrieve documents from Lifen directly, as well. and Lauxera Capital Partners led today’s Series C round. Existing investors Serena and Partech participated in the funding round once...
TECHNOLOGY
MedCity News

Accelerating the adoption of precision medicine through collaborative efforts across the healthcare industry

Precision medicine is a powerful tool in the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, with broad potential to transform patient outcomes. While much progress has been made, many patients have molecular drivers of disease that are not detected, interpreted and acted upon with precision therapies, leaving potential life-changing treatments on the table.
HEALTH
sanatogapost.com

Genesis Changes Local Healthcare Business Models

SANATOGA PA – Genesis Healthcare Inc. – the post-acute care company that operates the Sanatoga Center skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility and Sanatoga Court senior independent living community (at top) in Sanatoga, and the Pennsburg Manor skilled nursing facility in Pennsburg – is changing some of its operating policies nationwide and also has shuffled its corporate management team, it said.
PENNSBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Genesis HealthCare Announces New Market-Focused Model and Leadership Changes

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTC: GENN) recently announced a shift to a market-focused model. The model is designed to build out a vertically integrated community-based healthcare system in every market, supported by centralized resources. Whether through skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, rehabilitation therapy, physician services or other ancillary services, this approach will help drive community integration and long-term performance.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
towardsdatascience.com

Healthcare AI’s Equity Problem

We are currently in the midst of what some have called the “wild west” of AI. Though healthcare is one of the most heavily regulated sectors, the regulation of AI in this space is still in its infancy. The rules are being written as we speak. We are playing catch-up by learning how to reap the benefits these technologies offer while minimizing any potential harms once they’ve already been deployed.
HEALTH
mobihealthnews.com

HIMSSCast: Remote workforce training in healthcare

In a field as quickly changing as healthcare, ongoing training and education are essential. And just as it did with telehealth and physician collaboration, COVID has helped to accelerate work that was already going on in remote medical education. In today's episode of HIMSSCast, we will talk to two startup founders working on remote workforce training from different angles. First, host Jonah Comstock chats with Osso VR CEO and cofounder Dr. Justin Barad, then Healthcare IT News Senior Editor Kat Jercich talks to Jennifer Fried, CEO and cofounder of ExplORer Surgical.
HEALTH
magnoliastatelive.com

Industries with the most new small businesses

To say that the U.S. economy was affected by the ongoing pandemic would be an understatement. In the early months, shutdowns caused tremendous damage for businesses of all sizes. In turn, employees were laid off, furloughed, or sent home to work remotely, forever changing the landscape of how Americans work.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy