NFL Picks Week 11: Confidence in road teams, Cam Newton's Carolina comeback, and whatever Bengals-Raiders is

The reign of upsets continued across the NFL in Week 10.

The Miami Dolphins kicked things off by building an honest-to-goodness winning streak and upending the Baltimore Ravens. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a double-digit loss at the hands of the Washington Football Team. Cam Newton’s Carolina Panthers demolished an Arizona Cardinals team without Kyler Murray or DeAndre Hopkins in the lineup.

Week 11 presents several opportunities for overlooked teams to make a statement at home. The Chicago Bears have had two weeks to pump up Justin Fields before a Soldier Field showdown with the Ravens. The Minnesota Vikings, fresh off a win in Los Angeles, can insert themselves into the NFC North race by upending the rival Green Bay Packers in the Twin Cities. The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets will play something casual fans confuse for actual football.

Let’s dive into this week’s selection of straight-up picks, fully aware the NFL of the last three Sundays have contained all the predictability of a drunk tourist picking songs from a jukebox in a language he does not speak. Below you’ll find the picks I like, picks I don’t, one very dumb upset this week — and of course — the now infamous Rhody Scumbag Lock of the Week (now 2-4 thanks to some off-brand, terribly-timed Patriots doubt). Want the full lineup? Those can be found here.

Week 11 could be a return to relative normalcy. Or the Lions could win. We'll see.

Pick I like the most

(1-0 last week. 6-4 on the season, previously recorded at The Post Route)

Carolina Panthers (-175) over Washington Football Team

Cam Newton returns to Charlotte against a team primed for a letdown after stepping up to take down the Buccaneers last week. And he doesn’t have to worry about getting chased down by Chase Young, who is out for the remainder of the year with a torn ACL.

Sure, Ron Rivera can probably think of a few ways to contain the quarterback he coached throughout his entire first run as a Panther, but Washington’s defense has spent the bulk of 2021 underperforming. Taylor Heinicke has to stare down a defense that’s allowed fewer passing yards per game (174) than anyone else while ranking second in sack rate and third in QB pressure rate.

Newton’s return to his longtime home trumps Rivera’s. The logical and emotional components both side with Carolina, especially when you consider what a soft landing spot the former MVP has in facing the NFL’s 29th-ranked passing defense.

Pick I overthought, so you should probably fade it

(1-0 last week, 5-5 on the season)

Cincinnati Bengals (-117) over Las Vegas Raiders

Which team evokes more knee jerk reactions based on recent results? The Bengals, who’ve marred a 5-2 start with losses to the Jets (horrible) and Browns (by 25!), or the Raiders, whose every brush with greatness is simply a ploy to drop them off higher and higher cliffs?

You can make a convincing argument for either side. What’s much more difficult is to pick a winner between two teams that held control over their postseason fates three weeks ago, but now sit at 5-4 — leaving fans burned by decades of crappy performances to wonder how they were foolish enough to indulge in even a sliver of hope.

Cincinnati’s struggles have revolved around a once-explosive offense stuck in neutral as Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase try to rekindle the early-season fireworks that made the wideout a short-odds Rookie of the Year bet. A defense that punched above its weight class in the first quarter of the season has now allowed 30+ points and given up more than 420 yards per game in its last three outings. That, paired with nearly two turnovers per game, makes the Bengals extremely hard to trust.

Meanwhile, the home-field advantage that helped carry Vegas over Baltimore in Week 1 has faded into a passionate minority shouting against hungover apathy. The Raiders spent Week 10 as the Chiefs’ get-right opponent, ceding control of the AFC West back to the team that’s won it in five consecutive years. Derek Carr is passing for a ton of yards, but with a limited receiving corps many of those have been empty calories as Las Vegas feels doomed to another year hovering around .500 without a playoff berth.

So how do you choose between these assembly lines of disappointment? They’re similarly frustrating defensively (Cincinnati ranks 20th in overall DVOA while Vegas is 23rd) and both lean heavily on low-efficiency running games that average less than four yards per carry.

That means the winner is probably going to come down to who can make the biggest play. That’s more of a Bengals specialty than a Derek Carr thing in 2021, so here’s rooting for Chase and a return to the 100+ yard days of mid-October.

Upset pick I like the most

(0-1 last week, 5-5 on the season)

Dallas Cowboys (+115) over the Kansas City Chiefs

Welp, my upset picks officially suck now. That makes four straight losses after making the rookie mistake of expecting competence from the Raiders.

Despite this, I am once again venturing into the breach and picking against the Chiefs. I am 4-6 when it comes to Kansas City games, being both over- and under-confident in Andy Reid’s team over the span of a few weeks.

The Chiefs’ victories the last three weeks have taken advantage of teams that lacked the resources to exploit their leaky defenses — the Giants, an Aaron Rodgers-less Packers, and a Raiders team without its head coach or top wideout. That streak ends Sunday when Dallas, fresh off hanging 43 points on the Falcons without trying especially hard, comes to Missouri.

Kansas City’s secondary only has one starter allowing a passer rating under 100 in coverage this fall — Tyrann Mathieu. He can’t be everywhere, which is especially damaging against a Cowboys lineup loaded at least two-deep with playmakers at each skill position. Dallas has the chops to roast the Chiefs on the ground or through the air, which is unfortunate for KC because those are really the only two areas their defense truly falters.

The question is whether the Cowboy defense can limit Patrick Mahomes — who’s possibly fixed after several broken weeks — in an afternoon broadcast from his home stadium. Dallas will bring the NFL’s third-ranked passing defense to town , which is notable because in the last four games Mahomes has seen two different top 10 passing defenses (Tennessee and Green Bay) the past four weeks and delivered just 417 net passing yards and one touchdown in those games.

The betting public is back on the Chiefs’ side, making them a 2.5-point home favorite. But the Cowboys have been the more consistent juggernaut in 2021, and they’re built to blast through Kansas City’s weakest links and destroy the momentum they’ve built the last three weeks.

The Rhode Island Scumbag Lock of the Week

Last week: 0-1 (.000). Year to date: 2-4 (.333)

Minnesota Vikings (+105) over Green Bay Packers

This week, our resident New England degenerate is rolling with Kirk Cousins (3-3-1 with a 15:5 TD:INT ratio and 107.6 passer rating all time vs. the Packers) over Aaron Rodgers. The reasoning?

It makes sense, even if the Vikings are a 0.5-point favorite! I’m not on board, but this does feel like the exact kind of nonsense that raises Minnesota’s expectations before its eventual 8-9 finish.

Beer of the Week: Scotch

Hey, you stuck it out this long, might as well reward yourself with a one that is cold (which is, if you are not a mid-30s dork who spent their formative years on Homestarrunner.com, a very stupid way to say “beer.”)

Let’s depart from our selection of brews to take a tipple of something a little heavier — and, honestly, after two sub-.500 records the past three weeks, this seems as good a time as any. I love the smoky heaviness of Islay’s whiskeys, the best known of which is Lagavulin — the preferred scotch of one Ron Swanson.

That blessed Parks and Recreation product placement led to a relationship between actor Nick Offerman and Diageo, who owns the 200-year-old-plus distillery in the Inner Hebrides. Lagavulin’s Offerman Edition is an 11-year single-barrel malt personally approved by the former Ron Swanson and current voice actor in roughly a dozen different cartoons. It’s a bit younger than his preferred drink from Parks and Rec — that was the 16-year — but it measures up well to its better-known counterpart.

The bottle I got is from the second go-round, where the Scotch is aged in Guinness barrels instead of the typical American bourbon barrels most of the United Kingdom’s whiskey is aged in. I don’t know if it makes an actual difference or I’m just easily duped, but this version of Offerman’s malt does taste a little more mellow and softer than when I’d tried it a couple years back (I am a child and could not turn down the price tag):

The 11-year Offerman retains the burn-free warmth of the 16 year, even if it’s a little lighter on the flavor. The driver’s license version of the whisky tastes like waves smashing against a lonely Atlantic lighthouse in the middle of a tempest as the operator inside, drawing deeply from an ether-soaked handkerchief, maps out his plan to murder Poseidon. Offerman’s malt is a little less foreboding. The smoky, peated flavor of the big brother isn’t as strong, and the lingering taste sneaks in a slight glimpse of the alcohol that hasn’t yet been softened up by nearly two decades of sitting in a cask.

(a fine beverage and the greatest Christmas special of the past two decades)

There’s a minor hollowness to the whisky, like you’ve punched through the wall of the first sip and then float through a void before crashing into the aftertaste on the way out. Kinda like a Starburst commercial if their newest flavors were leather and bog. You don’t get that with the older Lagavulin, but that doesn’t mean the 11-year isn’t solid. It’s still very good whisky.

Lagavulin doesn’t make my favorite Islay malt — that’s Bunnahabhain’s Ceobanach, which is the beverage equivalent of fighting a giant squid with only your grandfather’s harpoon — but all their products carry the kind of velvety softness that hides their 45+ percent ABV content behind a curtain of smoke, salty, and a little oaky vanilla. The Offerman edition keeps that tradition intact.

Normally I’d feel gross about celebrity branding, but I had the chance to visit Islay six years ago before this even came about and the distillers there were genuinely delighted to be associated with Offerman and Parks and Rec. Those guys ruled, and they make extremely good malts. The Offerman Edition 11-year is yet another one in their portfolio.

We’ll be back to beers next week.

