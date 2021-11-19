ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Linda Faye Hatfield

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 days ago
Linda Faye Hatfield, 66, of Pigeon Creek, WV, went home to our Savior on November 18th, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on March 12th, 1955, in Logan, WV. She was the daughter of Leonard and Ella Blankenship of Gilbert Creek, WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Hatfield of Gilbert Creek, WV; one daughter, Mandy (Hatfield) King of Varney, WV; six brothers, Roger Blankenship of Logan, WV, Bruce Blankenship of Logan, WV, Bill Blankenship of Columbus, OH, Monroe Blankenship of Beckley, WV, Don Blankenship of Logan, WV; and Andy Blankenship; two sisters, Carrie Belle Blankenship and Anna Crum; special friends, Francis T. Blankenship and Dave Blankenship.

Faye was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend.

Those left to love and cherish the memory of Faye includes her son, Randall (Denise) Hatfield of Pigeon Creek, WV; brother, Paul (Hilda) Blankenship of Pigeon Creek, WV; sister, Brenda (Lloyd) Fox of Beckley, WV; grandchild, Jarrett (Ashley) Cline of Wharncliffe, WV; great grandchildren, Reagan Davis and Kaybrie Cline of Wharncliffe, WV; special friends, Ralphy (Beverly) Manuel of Horsepen, WV, Betty Colangelo of Pigeon Creek, WV, Bessie Blevins of Ben Creek, WV, Larry Ferguson of Justice, WV, and Paul Hatfield of Horsepen, WV; and a host of other dear family and friends.

A memorial service for Faye will be held at 2:00 pm November 27th, 2021, with Pastor Jonas Trent officiating at Blankenship Cemetery in Little Muncy Hollow in Pigeon Creek, WV. A memorial dinner will follow the burial.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Collins Funeral Home Inc. of Switzer, WV.

