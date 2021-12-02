These Celebrity-Favorite KN95 Masks Are Must-Haves for the Holiday Season

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The holiday season is full of reunions and gatherings, traveling, special markets and events and an overall festive feeling we look forward to year after year. This also means it’s time to stock up on everyday essentials that go the distance. We’re talking cozy blankets for movie marathons, peppermint-flavored beverages to keep warm and fabulous fashions for nights on the town — but don’t forget your face masks!

These days, face masks are an extremely important accessory, especially in the colder months when sneezes are part of the daily soundscape. It’s time to upgrade from last year’s masks, though — especially if you’re traveling. Let’s swap the cloth masks and single-ply disposables and go for some celebrity-loved KN95s instead!

evolvetogether

Get the KN95 masks (5-Pack) for just $15 at evolvetogether! Grab a variety set of 15 masks here!

If you’re glued to Us Weekly and celebrities’ Instagrams, you’ve probably spotted quite a few evolvetogether KN95 masks. Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Garner, Olivia Wilde, Emily Ratajkowski, Vanessa Hudgens and Sarah Paulson are just a few stars who have been spotted in these stylish masks. Style isn’t the only thing that makes them great though.

These masks sell out repeatedly. The brand has sold 40,000 packs in just 48 hours and has had waitlists up to 250,000 masks. That’s because these are the types of masks you want to be wearing when you’re going out. They’re designed specifically to keep you safe in crowded indoor spaces. They also claim to help you breathe cleanly even around intense air pollution and allergens!

These KN95 masks have six layers and double filtration. You have a water-resistant exterior, two meltblown filters, an activated charcoal layer and two moisture-absorbing interior layers. Even with all of these layers, however, these masks manage to stay breathable. They’re skin-friendly too thanks to their soft, hypoallergenic and latex-free materials. Up the comfort even more by getting the perfect fit via the hidden, adjustable nose bridge!

evolvetogether

Get the KN95 masks (5-Pack) for just $15 at evolvetogether! Grab a variety set of 15 masks here!

This face mask — which also makes for an absolutely perfect holiday gift — has a modern, flat design, so it won’t stick out like a duck’s bill. It also has the evolvetogether logo on the side. It stands out in its simplicity, making a statement with its subtlety. It comes in seven colorways too! Grab a pack in black, burgundy, khaki, gray, pink, navy or white. Each purchase even comes with a plant-based biodegradable pouch for storing your masks and keeping them clean on the go!

These masks may become as much of a holiday season essential as gingerbread cookies or latkes, especially when you consider them as both a travel must-have and a high-quality gift idea. Stay safe, stay stylish and stay shopping the best picks this year and into the next with evolvetogether!

Get the KN95 masks (5-Pack) for just $15 at evolvetogether! Grab a variety set of 15 masks here!

Looking for something else? Shop everyday masks here and shop all personal care, health and wellness goods at evolvetogether here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!